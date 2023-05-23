The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Durbin Slams ‘Untenable’ Harlan Crow Response to Senate Committee

    Durbin said the Senate Judiciary Committee would "respond more fully" to Crow's letter.

    Stephen Neukam
    Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., slammed Harlan Crow, the billionaire GOP donor, for his response to a Senate panel seeking information on the gifts and trips he provided to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

    Durbin and Senate Democrats wrote questions to Crow and the companies that own Crow's private jet, private yacht Thomas used and a camp resort where Thomas reportedly accepted free lodging. Durbin said the response from a law firm representing Crow was "untenable."

    (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    "The Committee did not receive individual responses from anyone representing the three companies," Durbin said in a statement on Tuesday. "That is untenable since the gifts and access to Justices that these companies provided are highly relevant to the Committee’s legislative efforts on ethics reform."

    Bloomberg's Emily Birnbaum Tweeted out the letter on Tuesday.

    Since the alleged connection between Thomas and Crow was reported, Durbin, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has vowed to place more scrutiny on the ethics of the Supreme Court.

    "Harlan Crow believes the secrecy of his lavish gifts to Justice Thomas is more important than the reputation of the highest court of law in this land.  He is wrong," Durbin said. "The Committee will respond more fully to this letter in short order."

