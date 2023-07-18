Special Counsel Smith Reaches Out to Former Arizona Gov. Ducey in Jan. 6 Probe - The Messenger
Politics.
Special Counsel Smith Reaches Out to Former Arizona Gov. Ducey in Jan. 6 Probe

Smith contacted Ducey after his "surprise" remarks were made public

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
US President Donald Trump and Arizona governor Doug DuceyBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Special Counsel Jack Smith's team contacted former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey about his involvement in Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 elections.

Ducey has been responsive to the outreach, CNN reported on Tuesday. The former governor, a Republican who was term limited out of office in January 2023, had mentioned to the Washington Post earlier this month he was surprised Smith hasn't contacted him yet.

Trump repeatedly pressed Ducey asking him not to legitimize the election results in Arizona, where President Joe Biden won by 10,457 votes, according to the final report by the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Ducey did not comply.

Smith had already subpoenaed the Arizona secretary of state's office, inquiring about two lawsuits alleging fraud in the 2020 presidential elections.

