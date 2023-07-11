The Democrats’ Senate campaign arm is ramping up its attacks on Republicans’ preferred nominee in West Virginia as the GOP tries to win back the seat held by Democrat Joe Manchin.

On Tuesday, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee launched a new website taking aim at West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

The website, WhatIsJimJusticeHiding.com, complies the various attacks the committee has levied against the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s top recruit to take on Manchin — if Manchin even ends up running for the seat. He has indicated that his decision on whether to seek a third term won’t come until December.

In the meantime, the DSCC’s new site details the group’s lawsuit against Justice to obtain his schedule and financial documents and reporting about the West Virginia governor’s various financial entanglements. It also highlights the attacks that Rep. Alex Mooney, Justice’s primary challenger, has been levying against him.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is seen with his dog Babydog, the namesake of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination incentive lottery. Courtesy of West Virginia Governor's Office

“As this primary intensifies, Justice won’t be able to hide from the looming questions that are being raised about his absence on the job, his shady finances and his growing additional scandals,” said DSCC spokesperson Amanda Sherman Baity.

The Senate Democrats’ campaign arm has been relentless in attacking Justice, who is seen as the most formidable opponent against Manchin. In 2022, Democrats were successful in elevating chaotic Republican primaries, a tactic they are looking to repeat in 2024.

In May, the DSCC sued Justice’s office, demanding that he release his official from January 2017 to present day. The suit came after Justice’s office did not comply to the DSCC’s requests under the Freedom of Information Act.

And in June, Justice was ordered to provide information to a Pennsylvania coal exporter that was seeking $1.9 million owed by Justice and one of his coal companies. His lawyers argued that political opponents were seeking to obtain sensitive information that could influence the outcome of the race. The judge rejected those claims. The site also highlights Justice’s recent gallbladder surgery, which raised questions about his physical fitness for office.

Democrats are also elevating Mooney’s attacks against Justice. Mooney has dubbed Justice “the king of scandals” and has accused Justice of “hiding his finances” in order to cover up debts to foreign counties like China or Russia.

Recently, Mooney campaigned with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul in Huntingdon. Paul said Justice would be a member of the “big government” wing of the Republican conference, asserting that Mooney would be focused on reigning in the national debt. Mooney has the endorsement of three senators—Paul, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

Justice was heavily recruited by top Republicans and is endorsed by the NRSC as well as West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

“Maybe Democrats should consider launching an attack website on Joe Manchin, who has repeatedly refused to pay his taxes on time, is up to his eyeballs in corruption allegations, and is considering running for preisdnet because he currently trails Gov. Justice by 20 points,” said NRSC spokesman Tate Mitchell in response to the website.

The latest poll of the GOP primary, conducted by West Virginia firm Orion Strategies, found Justice led Mooney, 56%-19%. The most recent poll of the general election conducted by East Carolina University in May, found Justice led Manchin, 54%-32%.