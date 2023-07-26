DSCC Files New Motion Against Jim Justice Seeking His Work Schedule (Exclusive)

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of Senate Democrats, filed a new motion Wednesday requesting that the Kanawha County Circuit compel West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to release his official schedule or calendar from when he took office in January 2017.

The DSCC filed an initial lawsuit against Justice in May, arguing that the Governor’s office has not complied with requests for his schedule under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the law that allows the public the right to request access to records from government agencies.

On July 14th, the deadline for Justice to respond to the lawsuit, his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that the Governor’s calendar is not a public record subject to FOIA laws. The motion to dismiss states that “any calendars or notes containing the scheduled official meetings of the Governor and his senior staff are maintained exclusively for their respective personal convenience.”

The new motion from the DSCC argues that because Justice is now a candidate for Senate, his actions as Governor “will no doubt be of keen interest to voters as they decide who they will support in that race,” and “the denial to produce these public records appears calculated to attempt to benefit” Justice politically.

“Jim Justice cannot continue to hide his work schedule—or lack thereof—from West Virginians. We fully expect Justice’s schedule will receive further scrutiny in his nasty primary and in a court of law,” said DSCC spokesperson Amanda Sherman Baity.

In 2019, a report from the Associated Press said that Justice “almost never meets with his Cabinet, is rarely at the capital, and was largely missing at one of the most critical points of this year’s legislative session.”

West Virginia, a state that former President Donald Trump carried by over 40 percentage points in 2016 and 2020, is the Republican’s best opportunity to flip a Senate seat in 2024. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is the last remaining statewide elected Democrat in the Mountaineer State and is flirting with a third-party presidential bid. He has repeatedly said that he will make his decision on whether or not to run for reelection in December.

Justice is considered by national Republican operatives to be the strongest candidate to take on Manchin if he does run for reelection. But first, he will have to defeat Rep. Alex Mooney in the GOP primary, who has the support of the Club for Growth, an influential GOP anti-tax group that has raised $13.5 million to support Mooney in the primary.

Democrats have been relentless in attacking Justice, launching an opposition research website highlighting Mooney’s attacks against the governor, highlighting unpaid bills from Justice’s coal companies, and pursuing the DSCC lawsuit.

The latest poll of the GOP primary, conducted by West Virginia firm Orion Strategies, found Justice led Mooney, 56%-19%. The most recent poll of the general election conducted by East Carolina University in May found Justice led Manchin, 54%-32%.