Dropping In the Polls, DeSantis Blasts Trump and Ditches the Stage

RYE, N.H. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sharpening his attacks on former President Donald Trump, his chief competitor for the Republican presidential nomination.

DeSantis – a distant second in the polls – also tried out a new format of campaigning on his fourth trip to New Hampshire, ditching some of the formalities he has used in past visits to create a closer connection with voters.

Trump “is making promises – draining the swamp, having Mexico build the border wall, locking Hillary up, and eliminating the debt – he did not follow through on those promises,” DeSantis said after being asked by a reporter about Trump’s relentless attacks on his candidacy. “That's just the reality.”

“Had he drained the swamp like he promised, you know, he probably wouldn't be in the mess that he's in right now,” DeSantis said of Trump’s federal criminal indictment over mishandling of classified documents.

Yet Trump is still by far a frontrunner, while DeSantis last week laid off two dozen staffers and saw his poll numbers drop in Iowa and New Hampshire.

A new look for DeSantis

In his first campaign trips to the state earlier this summer, DeSantis talked for hours at several stops without mentioning Trump. In the past, he also largely spoke from a stage, elevated and away from the audience.

Those days appeared to be over, at least on a sunny and warm Sunday on New Hampshire’s Seacoast. DeSantis mingled with voters who were drinking free beer in red cups and eating grilled hot dogs and trays of watermelon in an outdoor BBQ area of a local business. He skipped using a podium, speaking beneath a wooden portico where the sun streamed onto his face as he highlighted his work in Florida without notes or a teleprompter.

“When he hits me with the juvenile insults, I think that helps me,” he said, adding: “I think it's just a reminder, why there's so many millions of voters who will never vote for him going forward.”

A solid second in New Hampshire polls

Since formally announcing his candidacy for president just over two months ago, DeSantis has struggled to gain traction among likely voters in the first-in-the-nation primary state, according to several New Hampshire pollsters. Most recently, the University of New Hampshire polling center said that Trump held a solid lead among voters with 37 percent, compared to 23 percent for DeSantis. Throughout the last two months, polls have shown support for DeSantis has shifted to other candidates as they announced their own campaigns.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns in Rye, N.H., on July 30, 2023. Trent Spiner/The Messenger

“If you're up by so much [in the polls], you would not be worried about anybody else,” DeSantis said of Trump. “So the fact that I'm taking the incoming from all of these people, not just him, but a lot of the other candidates–a lot of media–that shows people know that I'm a threat.”

New Hampshire Republican House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, in an interview with The Messenger at the event, said Granite State voters are still largely undecided. He said Trump has maxed out his support among New Hampshire voters, predicting that as other candidates drop out of the race – he mentioned former U.N Ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott – their support will coalesce around DeSantis.

Osborne, who is the most senior elected official in the state to endorse in the presidential race, shrugged off news from last week about DeSantis cutting almost a third of his staff amid a larger shakeup of his campaign.

“How many times did the Trump campaign reboot in 2016? Probably a billion,” Osborne said. “It's just a necessary part of running an operation like this because you only get one shot at it.”

“The former president is not going to get any more support,” he said. “His numbers are baked in, and if anything, he's going to bleed off.”

Former U.S. Senator Scott Brown, who hosted the event but is not yet taking a position in the race, offered advice to DeSantis: “He needs to keep coming, keep coming, keep coming,” he said. “Just like McCain did. He needs to park himself here and just to get to know the voters.”