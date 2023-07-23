Drop in Border Crossings Might be Due to Migrants Waiting for Colder Weather: Gonzales - The Messenger
Politics
Drop in Border Crossings Might be Due to Migrants Waiting for Colder Weather: Gonzales

Texas Representative Tony Gonzales also called reports of unsafe tactics by border agents 'unacceptable'

Zachary Leeman
Tony Gonzales attends “The Future of Immigration Reform” during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The LINE Austin in Austin, Texas. Travis P Ball/Getty Images

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said on Sunday the Department of Homeland Security deserves "some credit" for migrant crossings at the southern border dropping, but also argued the weather deserves some credit too.

"They do deserve some credit for the numbers being down. But there’s a lot of reasons for that," the Republican congressman said on CBS' Face the Nation. "It’s also 115 degrees in Texas right now ... lot of people are waiting until a cooler part of the year to come over.

DHS announced that border crossings for the month of June dropped to the lowest point since President Joe Biden took office. His administration has been dealing with spikes in border crossings compared to the previous administration.

Gonzales, whose district includes towns on the Mexican border, said Congress will need to lead on immigration reform and blasted Biden for not putting focus on "legal immigration" processes.

"There’s no talk of increasing legal pathways. It’s only what happens when people are here illegally. Do we push them in the river? Do we let them through? Do we give them this one app where they go straight to it?" Gonzales said.

The Republican also got critical of tactics used by authorities at the border when he responded to an internal memo by a Texas state trooper highlighting treatment of those crossing the border. The trooper claimed people were put at risk by buoy systems and agents were being told to deny border crossers water and push them back in the river if they are trying to cross the Rio Grande, increasing the potential of drowning.

Gonzales called the report "not acceptable."

"I don’t want to see one person step one foot in the water. More or less have us talk about the discussion of some of these inhumane situations that they’re put in," the congressman said.

