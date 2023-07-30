Dozens of Trump Cabinet Members Asked If They Support Him In 2024, and Only a Few Say Yes - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Dozens of Trump Cabinet Members Asked If They Support Him In 2024, and Only a Few Say Yes

Only 4 members are publicly supporting his new presidential bid

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Only a handful of Donald Trump Cabinet members jumped at the chance to officially endorse him when contacted for a new report.

NBC News reported on Sunday they contacted 44 people who worked in Trump's administration to get their thoughts on his 2024 campaign and found just four are publicly supporting him.

Most contacted declined to comment or did not respond and some have publicly thrown their weight behind the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former director of national intelligence Richard Grenell, former budget chief Russell Vought, and former acting Attorney General Mark Whitaker.

A number of former Trump staffers are already vocally opposed to him being elected again. Two of them are running against him in former Vice President Mike Pence and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Read More

Despite his mounting legal troubles and lack of support from his own administration, Trump has continued leading his 2024 GOP competitors in polls.

"I think he’s the Republican who is most likely to lose in a general election, of all our leading candidates. If anyone can lose to Joe Biden, it would be him," former Trump official Mick Mulvaney told NBC about Trump's campaign.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr similarly said he's not supporting Trump and hesitated to say he'd support him in a head-to-head match with President Joe Biden.

Others like Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., were supportive of the former president, but would not offer an official endorsement.

Trump Cabinet Members Refuse to Endorse Him
Donald Trump speaking at the Republican National Convention in the Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland OhioMark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

I think he’s the Republican who is most likely to lose in a general election, of all our leading candidates. If anyone can lose to Joe Biden, it would be him.”

Ben Carson, Trump’s former housing director, said in a statement to NBC that “Donald Trump is my friend and would make a fantastic president, and if I have an announcement to make about 2024, I’ll look forward to doing so in an appropriate way.”

Ryan Zinke, who served as Trump’s interior secretary and now is a Republican congressman from Montana, did not directly answer when asked by NBC News if he is endorsing Trump. He said his focus now is on Congress.

“I think the president is on glide slope right now, but he’s got some hurdles," Zinke, who served as interior secretary under Trump, said. "From an individual who worked for him, I know he’s tough. They’re throwing everything at him, and he’s got some significant hurdles ahead. I take the indictment seriously, I think everyone should. So he’s got some tough hurdles before him, but I tell you what, there’s only one Donald J. Trump."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.