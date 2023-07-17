Doug Emhoff Leading Delegation to New Zealand for Women’s World Cup - The Messenger
Doug Emhoff Leading Delegation to New Zealand for Women’s World Cup

The second gentleman will lead the team in the opening ceremony

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff speaks onstage during a Pride Celebration hosted by the Vice President Of The United States and Mr. Emhoff in collaboration with GLAAD on June 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Monday is on his way to New Zealand to lead the U.S. soccer delegation in the opening ceremony of the Women's World Cup.

He will also attend the team's first game against Vietnam on Friday, as he said on his video announcement on Twitter.

While in New Zealand, he will also address young girls and women in sports in a panel about gender equity and women in sports.

