Doug Emhoff Leading Delegation to New Zealand for Women’s World Cup

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Monday is on his way to New Zealand to lead the U.S. soccer delegation in the opening ceremony of the Women's World Cup.
He will also attend the team's first game against Vietnam on Friday, as he said on his video announcement on Twitter.
While in New Zealand, he will also address young girls and women in sports in a panel about gender equity and women in sports.
