Politics.
Doug Burgum to Attend Walk-Through, Then Decide If He’ll Participate in Debate

Ramaswamy and Scott posted on social media wishing him well

Mariana Labbate
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum speaks during a press conference in February 2017. Stephen Yang/Getty Images

GOP hopeful and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will decide if he is well enough to participate in the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday after he goes to the candidates’ walk-through of the Fiserv Forum this afternoon. 

Burgum, 67, is one of the 8 candidates who qualified for the debate stage. He suffered a high-grade tear of his Achilles tendon while playing a game  of pick-up basketball with his staff on Tuesday.

“He is a total cowboy and isn’t phased by injuries and pain. His disposition is focused and tough. We’re going to see what happens at the walk-through and throughout the day,” a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

Burgum’s fellow candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott posted on social media wishing him well.

