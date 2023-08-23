Doug Burgum: What to Know About His Finances, Career and White House Run - The Messenger
Doug Burgum: What to Know About His Finances, Career and White House Run

The North Dakota governor sold a software company for more than $1 billion and he's betting big on himself again

Published
Zachary Leeman
Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum tours the Rueter’s equipment dealership with his wife Kathryn Burgum before a town hall meeting with employees on June 09, 2023 in Elkhart, Iowa. Burgum is making his first campaign swing through Iowa since announcing his candidacy earlier this week.Scott Olson/Getty Images

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has the benefit of holding a major office while running his 2024 campaign for the White House, but his national profile lags well behind those of other Republican presidential hopefuls like Mike Pence or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Burgum made a surprisingly successful jump into politics in 2016, the same year as Donald Trump, by winning the Republican nomination for North Dakota governor despite never having held public office.

Burgum's independent wealth benefited him in that race and could benefit him again in 2024.

How did Doug Burgum make his money?

After earning a master's degree in business from Stanford, Burgum mortgaged $250,000 of farmland in North Dakota in 1983 to invest in Great Plains Software, a company behind accounting software for various companies.

Burgum eventually took control of the company and grew it to point to where Microsoft dropped $1.1 billion in a 2001 buy.

Before that massive sale, Burgum had found success taking the software company public in 1997.

How has his wealth factored into Burgum's 2024 campaign?

Burgum used his wealth during his 2024 campaign in order to ensure he made the first primary debate stage by offering $20 gift cards to thousands of donors who gave just $1 to his campaign.

Burgum was granted an extension on releasing his campaign's financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission in August. His campaign now faces an Oct. 5 deadline.

The governor has been involved in other businesses since selling Great Plains Software, including a real estate firm and a venture capital group that invests in software companies.

Personal life

Burgum has three children and married Kathryn Helgaas, an advocate for drug recovery, in 2016.

