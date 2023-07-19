Doug Burgum Announces He’s Qualified for First GOP Debate

Republican presidential candidate and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced on Wednesday that he has qualified for the first GOP debate to happen next month.

Burgum announced he has received "over 40,000 individual donations including more than 200 from 20 different states," which is the number listed in the Republican National Committee's criteria.

He also states that a recent New Hampshire poll showed he had 6% of voter support, surpassing names like Mike Pence and Vivek Ramaswamy. Again, according to the RNC, a candidate needs to show "1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from two separate 'carve out' states," which includes New Hampshire, to qualify.

The first GOP primary debate is set to happen on August 23, in Milwaukee.