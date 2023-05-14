The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Donald Trump’s Very Unusual Mother’s Day Message

    The 2024 GOP presidential candidate and former president posted his holiday thoughts on the Truth Social platform.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Former President Donald Trump wrote a Mother's Day post on Truth Social on Sunday, addressing "the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists."

    He asked those who celebrate to "make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

    https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/110367700121498908

