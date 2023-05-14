Donald Trump’s Very Unusual Mother’s Day Message

Former President Donald Trump wrote a Mother's Day post on Truth Social on Sunday, addressing "the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists."

He asked those who celebrate to "make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/110367700121498908