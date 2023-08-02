Donald Trump’s Morning After: ‘Another Day, Another Indictment’

On the first day after his third indictment was unsealed, former President Donald Trump didn’t change much in his schedule.

He plans to play golf in the morning at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, just as he did Tuesday when the indictment for Jan. 6 was released. He’ll have political call time seeking endorsements. He’ll have fundraising call time to bring more money into his campaign (and perhaps his newly formed legal defense fund). And he’s supposed to have dinner with Charles Hurt, a conservative writer and commentator.

“Another day, another indictment,” is how one Trump confidante, who spoke recently with the former president, summed up his mood.

STERLING, VIRGINIA - MAY 25: Former President Donald Trump follows his tee shot during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 25, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 indictment was the third so far for Trump, who faces four criminal counts relating to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The former president has also been indicted separately on federal charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House, and on state charges in New York over alleged "hush money" payments Trump made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Trump might prefer to attend his first court appearance on the Jan. 6 charges remotely, via video conferencing appearance. But depending on the court and his mood, he may appear in person at his arraignment.

Those close to Trump say he’s as defiant as ever, angry about the indictments but perversely relieved that it’s out in the open and that – so far – the two federal indictments in Florida and now Washington D.C., as well as the New York indictment have either boosted or solidified his standing as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary.

But there are concerns among Republicans that the sheer weight of the scandals could make it even harder for him to beat President Joe Biden in a rematch.