Donald Trump Will Skip A Big Evangelical Conference Supporting Israel - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Donald Trump Will Skip A Big Evangelical Conference Supporting Israel

Several of the former president's GOP rivals will appear at events this weekend in Iowa and the Washington, D.C., suburbs

Published |Updated
Tom LoBianco
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump is skipping another conference put on by an influential right-wing Christian group, Christians United for Israel, this coming weekend, citing a scheduling conflict.

Some of Trump’s top opponents for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are set to headline the conference in suburban Washington this weekend. 

It marks the second big Christian right gathering in a row that Trump is skipping. Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Family Leader evangelical conference in Iowa this coming Friday, announced last week that Trump would be skipping the event. 

“President Trump was in Iowa last week and will be back next week. Unfortunately there is a scheduling conflict and the President will be in Florida this weekend headlining the premier national young voter conference with Turning Point Action while DeSantis is nowhere to be found,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told The Messenger Wednesday, echoing the same statement he made about the Family Leader conference. 

Read More
Donald Trump preparing to give remarks in Las Vegas.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

A spokesperson for CUFI declined to comment on Trump and the summit Wednesday. 

“We do not discuss private communications that may or may not have been sent out,” CUFI spokesman Ari Morgenstern told The Messenger Wednesday.

Christians United for Israel, headed by influential Christian Right leader John Hagee, has long been an important stomping ground for Republicans looking to win the support of evangelical voters and national security hawks, as the group plays up U.S. support for Israel. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to send a video address to the group, according to its website. 

During his time in office, Trump won plaudits from Christian right leaders and conservative Jewish leaders for moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. 

But one week after launching his campaign last November, Trump made headlines when he hosted white nationalist Nick Fuentes and antisemitic rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) at Mar-a-Lago for dinner. Trump explained at the time that Fuentes was an “unexpected” guest of Ye’s at the dinner. 

A week after that dinner Ye was suspended from Twitter after praising Adolf Hitler in an interview and posting a picture with a swastika to Twitter.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.