Donald Trump Will Skip A Big Evangelical Conference Supporting Israel

Former President Donald Trump is skipping another conference put on by an influential right-wing Christian group, Christians United for Israel, this coming weekend, citing a scheduling conflict.

Some of Trump’s top opponents for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are set to headline the conference in suburban Washington this weekend.

It marks the second big Christian right gathering in a row that Trump is skipping. Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Family Leader evangelical conference in Iowa this coming Friday, announced last week that Trump would be skipping the event.

“President Trump was in Iowa last week and will be back next week. Unfortunately there is a scheduling conflict and the President will be in Florida this weekend headlining the premier national young voter conference with Turning Point Action while DeSantis is nowhere to be found,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told The Messenger Wednesday, echoing the same statement he made about the Family Leader conference.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

A spokesperson for CUFI declined to comment on Trump and the summit Wednesday.

“We do not discuss private communications that may or may not have been sent out,” CUFI spokesman Ari Morgenstern told The Messenger Wednesday.

Christians United for Israel, headed by influential Christian Right leader John Hagee, has long been an important stomping ground for Republicans looking to win the support of evangelical voters and national security hawks, as the group plays up U.S. support for Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to send a video address to the group, according to its website.

During his time in office, Trump won plaudits from Christian right leaders and conservative Jewish leaders for moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

But one week after launching his campaign last November, Trump made headlines when he hosted white nationalist Nick Fuentes and antisemitic rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) at Mar-a-Lago for dinner. Trump explained at the time that Fuentes was an “unexpected” guest of Ye’s at the dinner.

A week after that dinner Ye was suspended from Twitter after praising Adolf Hitler in an interview and posting a picture with a swastika to Twitter.