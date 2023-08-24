Trump Co-Defendant Ken Chesebro Gets an October Trial, Georgia Judge Rules

Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday ordered the trial of Ken Chesebro, a former election lawyer for former President Donald Trump and one of 19 co-defendants in a sweeping Georgia election interference case, to begin on Oct. 23.

Chesebro is facing seven felony counts in the Georgia case including racketeering and conspiracy to commit forgery.

Attorneys for Chesebro on Wednesday had filed a "demand for speedy trial" in Fulton County Superior Court. Under Georgia state law, defendants who file such a demand are entitled to a trial within the court term in which the demand is filed, or the subsequent court term.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis responded to Chesebro's request for a speedy trial with a motion on Thursday requesting the trial to begin on Oct. 23. Willis previously said she would need about six months before going to trial in the sweeping and historic case against the 2024 Republican front-runner and his associates.

Charlie Bailey, a former assistant District Attorney in Fulton County and candidate for Lieutenant Governor in Georgia, called Chesebro's request for an early trial a "bold move."

"It's quite a bold thing to request a speedy trial before you even know the evidence that the prosecution's got...that can really come back and bite you in the behind," Bailey told The Messenger.

The cases against the other 18 co-defendants have not yet been formally severed, and the implications of Chesebro's expedited trial on the other defendants in the case, including Trump, are not immediately clear. Trump's legal team has signaled that they intend to file a motion to sever the former president's case.

Kenneth Chesebro Fulton County Sheriff's Office

McAfee's order Thursday specified that the deadlines for Chesebro's trial "do not apply to any co-defendant."

The deadlines specified by McAfee's scheduling order set a Sept. 6 arraignment date for Chesebro, followed by pretrial motions due by Sept. 27 and a case management conference by Sept. 29.

In addition to potential legal implications, an early trial of a co-defendant in the Georgia case could have a political ramifications for Trump, who is the leading candidate in the race for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination.

Unlike federal courts, Georgia's permissive policies for cameras in courtrooms mean that proceedings there are likely to be televised.

Trump is scheduled to go on trial in New York in March 2024 on allegations of illegal hush money payments to an adult film star to keep her silent about an affair during the 2016 presidential campaign.

And Trump also has a May 2024 trial date in Fort Pierce, Fla., on charges he and two co-defendants conspired to conceal classified documents he kept after leaving the White House.

This is a developing story and will be updated.