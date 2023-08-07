‘Woke Equals Failure’: Donald Trump Slams USWNT for World Cup Elimination—and Blames Biden

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday bashed the US Women’s National Soccer Team—and made fun of the players for their early elimination from the Women’s World Cup.
“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,” he said on his Truth Social account.
“Many of our players were openly hostile to America - No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE,” he added. “Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!!”
The women’s team on Sunday was knocked out from the Women’s World Cup in the Round of 16 after a devastating penalty shootout, marking its earliest exit from the tournament in history.
- USWNT Announces 23-Player Roster for Women’s World Cup
- USWNT to Play Sweden in World Cup Round of 16
- USWNT’s Megan Rapinoe Explains Smile After Missing Crucial Penalty Kick in World Cup Elimination
- USWNT Safe After New Zealand Mass Shooting Hours Before World Cup Kickoff
- Women’s World Cup Day 8: U.S. Draw; Vietnam Eliminated; Nigeria Comes Up Big
- The USWNT Begins Its World Cup Run on Friday: Here’s What to Watch For
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who will be retiring at the end of this season, missed her penalty kick while playing against Sweden’s team in Melbourne.
While Trump was in office, he and Rapinoe engaged in a public feud.
During the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Rapinoe said she would not go to the White House if the team won—which it eventually did.
"No. I'm not going to the White House, I don't think we'll be invited, I doubt it," she said.
Trump fired back in a tweet on Twitter, now known as X.
“Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team. Be proud of the flag you carry,” he said.
"I'm a big fan of the U.S. team and women's soccer, but Megan should first win before she speaks! Finish the job!"
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics