‘Woke Equals Failure’: Donald Trump Slams USWNT for World Cup Elimination—and Blames Biden

'Many of our players were openly hostile to America. No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close,' the former president said

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
During the Sunday match against Sweden, Megan Rapinoe, who’s had a long-running feud with Trump while he was in office, missed her penalty kick.Breitbart

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday bashed the US Women’s National Soccer Team—and made fun of the players for their early elimination from the Women’s World Cup.

“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,” he said on his Truth Social account

“Many of our players were openly hostile to America - No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE,” he added. “Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!!”

The women’s team on Sunday was knocked out from the Women’s World Cup in the Round of 16 after a devastating penalty shootout, marking its earliest exit from the tournament in history.

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who will be retiring at the end of this season, missed her penalty kick while playing against Sweden’s team in Melbourne.

Megan Rapinoe of the United States reacts after missing her penalty shot during the the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Aug. 6, 2023.
Megan Rapinoe of the United States reacts after missing her penalty shot during the the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Aug. 6, 2023.Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

While Trump was in office, he and Rapinoe engaged in a public feud.

During the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Rapinoe said she would not go to the White House if the team won—which it eventually did.

"No. I'm not going to the White House, I don't think we'll be invited, I doubt it," she said.

Trump fired back in a tweet on Twitter, now known as X. 

“Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team. Be proud of the flag you carry,” he said. 

"I'm a big fan of the U.S. team and women's soccer, but Megan should first win before she speaks! Finish the job!"

