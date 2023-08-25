Donald Trump Seen in Mug Shot for First Time Ever - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Donald Trump Seen in Mug Shot for First Time Ever

One of the most recognized people on Earth is now immortalized in a very different way — and it's a first in American presidential history

Published |Updated
Darren Samuelsohn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Donald Trump's mug shot is now public.

The former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner who has arguably one of the most well-recognized faces on the planet for the first time in his life found himself on Thursday staring directly into a jail's camera.

Trump's booking pic is also the first ever in American history for a former White House occupant. It came as part of Trump's booking process at the Fulton County Jail, where he surrendered after being charged with 13 state felony counts tied to an alleged racketeering conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia that he lost to Joe Biden. Now he's Inmate No: PO1135809.

This is the fourth time Trump has been arrested in 2023, and the first where a mug shot was taken. He did not have to pose for an official picture when charged with federal crimes in both Miami and Washington, D.C, because U.S. authorities have enough photos of him in their identification system. 

"There's plenty of pictures of him in the public domain," a Marshals Service spokesman told reporters the day of Trump's arrest and arraignment in South Florida on charges he mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House.

Donald Trump's mug shot has been released
Donald Trump’s mug shot has been releasedFulton County Sheriff's Office

Trump was also able to bypass the mug shot rule back in April when he made history in New York as the first ever U.S. president — current or former — to be arrested for any crime. In Manhattan, Trump was indicted for alleged hush money payments made to an adult film star to remain silent about an affair during the 2016 presidential election.

Read More

The Fulton County mug shot was long expected.

"Unless someone tells me differently, we are following our normal practices," Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat told reporters earlier this month before Trump got charged. "It doesn't matter your status, we have mugshots ready for you."

Trump's arraignment is expected within the next two weeks. He is all but certain to enter a not-guilty plea to the 13 criminal counts he faces in an indictment brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.