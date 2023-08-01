Donald Trump Receives Three More Endorsements From Ohio Delegates
'President Trump has a commanding lead among Ohio voters,' Republican Rep. Troy Bladerson of Ohio said announcing his endorsement
Former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign announced on Tuesday that it has received three new endorsements from delegates in Ohio.
"President Trump looks forward to expanding his movement across Ohio to compete for and earn the support of Ohio's Delegates to the Republican National Convention and to win Ohio’s Presidential election for a third time next November," Trump's team said in a statement.
The campaign reported that Trump currently holds a 52% lead in Ohio's presidential primary polling, which is consistent by FiveThirtyEight's latest report on the Ohio primary.
The new endorsees include Republican Ohio Representatives Bill Johnson and Troy Balderson, along with Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague.
"President Trump has a commanding lead among Ohio voters because they remember the record low unemployment, energy independence, and secure borders during his presidency," Balderson said regarding his endorsement of the former president. "President Trump was there for me in my campaign for Congress and I am there for him in 2024."
Trump has already received key Ohio endorsements from Sen. J.D. Vance, Reps. Jim Jordan, Mike Carey, and Max Miller. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and senatorial candidate Bernie Moreno has also endorsed Trump.
Trump in 2020 easily defeated President Biden in Ohio by more than 8 points.
