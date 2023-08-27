Nearly Half of Iowa GOP Caucus-Goers Describe Themselves as ‘MAGA Republicans’: Poll
By comparison, 23% considered themselves as 'anti-Trump' in the survey
A new poll out of Iowa offers good news for Donald Trump, with nearly half of likely GOP caucus-goers considering themselves "MAGA Republicans."
The survey from the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa found that 46% of likely caucus-goers use Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" slogan to describe their political affiliation.
By comparison, 23% of respondents described themselves as "anti-Trump."
Most Republicans in the poll also described themselves as "pro-life," "afraid for the Constitution," and "disgruntled with government."
The Iowa caucus kicks off the GOP nominating process on January 15. The same poll found Trump leading his Republican competitors in the state with 42% support. Ron DeSantis followed with 19%.
The Iowa poll was conducted between August 13-17 among 406 likely 2024 Republican caucus-goers. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points,.
