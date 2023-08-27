Nearly Half of Iowa GOP Caucus-Goers Describe Themselves as ‘MAGA Republicans’: Poll

A new poll out of Iowa offers good news for Donald Trump, with nearly half of likely GOP caucus-goers considering themselves "MAGA Republicans."

The survey from the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa found that 46% of likely caucus-goers use Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" slogan to describe their political affiliation.

By comparison, 23% of respondents described themselves as "anti-Trump."

Most Republicans in the poll also described themselves as "pro-life," "afraid for the Constitution," and "disgruntled with government."

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters on June 1, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Iowa caucus kicks off the GOP nominating process on January 15. The same poll found Trump leading his Republican competitors in the state with 42% support. Ron DeSantis followed with 19%.

The Iowa poll was conducted between August 13-17 among 406 likely 2024 Republican caucus-goers. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points,.