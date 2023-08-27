Nearly Half of Iowa GOP Caucus-Goers Describe Themselves as ‘MAGA Republicans’: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Nearly Half of Iowa GOP Caucus-Goers Describe Themselves as ‘MAGA Republicans’: Poll

By comparison, 23% considered themselves as 'anti-Trump' in the survey

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A new poll out of Iowa offers good news for Donald Trump, with nearly half of likely GOP caucus-goers considering themselves "MAGA Republicans."

The survey from the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa found that 46% of likely caucus-goers use Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" slogan to describe their political affiliation.

By comparison, 23% of respondents described themselves as "anti-Trump."

Most Republicans in the poll also described themselves as "pro-life," "afraid for the Constitution," and "disgruntled with government."

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex on June 01, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa.
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters on June 1, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa.Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Iowa caucus kicks off the GOP nominating process on January 15. The same poll found Trump leading his Republican competitors in the state with 42% support. Ron DeSantis followed with 19%.

The Iowa poll was conducted between August 13-17 among 406 likely 2024 Republican caucus-goers. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points,.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.