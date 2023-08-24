Donald Trump Jr. Rants After Not Being Allowed in Debate Spin Room

Donald Trump Jr. accused Fox News of trying “to ban people from actually having discourse about politics” by barring his entry to the spin room after the first Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday night.
“The candidates that they’ve been boosting while simultaneously trying to cut down Trump for the last two years didn’t perform as they had hoped,” said Trump in a video captured by Bloomberg reporter Greg Korte. “So they can’t have someone who can maybe be representative of my father.”
Former President Donald Trump elected to skip the first primary debate, prompting Donald Trump Jr. to vow he’d be there to represent his father while the former president's interview with Tucker Carlson was posted on X as counterprogramming.
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, debate moderator Bret Baier said that the spin room, where news outlets talk to members of campaigns to get their takes on how their candidates did, was open to “the candidates on the stage and their delegates.”
Baier added that a Trump surrogate could enter if they had been invited by one of the media outlets in the spin room.
Trump Jr. was denied entry as he was not a surrogate for a candidate on stage. He claimed that his treatment proved Trump was “100% right not to go to this debate, it’s beneath him.”
- GOP Candidates Push to Ban Trump Backers From Fox News Debate Spin Room
- DeSantis Sending Oklahoma Gov. Stitt, Texas Rep. Roy To Debate Spin Room
- Trump Jr. to Attend Debate in Milwaukee as Surrogate for Father
- Trump Team Puts DeSantis, RNC, Fox on Blast Ahead of Debate
- Christie Mocks Ex-President on Fox for Implying He’ll Skip First Debate: ‘Poor Donald Trump’
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Is at the GOP Debate … But She’s Watching Donald Trump
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s D.C. Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics
- Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass MusterPolitics
- Mark Meadows Takes Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s JurisdictionPolitics
- Trump Blasts Biden Over Indictments: ‘Most Corrupt President in the History of the United States’Politics
- No Labels to Host Nominating Convention in Dallas in April, Joe Lieberman SaysPolitics
- Biden Speaks to DeSantis, Approves Emergency Declaration for FloridaPolitics
- Trump, Co-Defendants to Be Arraigned in Georgia on Sept. 6Politics
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment