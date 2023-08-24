Donald Trump Jr. Rants After Not Being Allowed in Debate Spin Room

Donald Trump Jr. accused Fox News of trying “to ban people from actually having discourse about politics” by barring his entry to the spin room after the first Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday night.

“The candidates that they’ve been boosting while simultaneously trying to cut down Trump for the last two years didn’t perform as they had hoped,” said Trump in a video captured by Bloomberg reporter Greg Korte. “So they can’t have someone who can maybe be representative of my father.”

Former President Donald Trump elected to skip the first primary debate, prompting Donald Trump Jr. to vow he’d be there to represent his father while the former president's interview with Tucker Carlson was posted on X as counterprogramming.

In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, debate moderator Bret Baier said that the spin room, where news outlets talk to members of campaigns to get their takes on how their candidates did, was open to “the candidates on the stage and their delegates.”

Baier added that a Trump surrogate could enter if they had been invited by one of the media outlets in the spin room.

Trump Jr. was denied entry as he was not a surrogate for a candidate on stage. He claimed that his treatment proved Trump was “100% right not to go to this debate, it’s beneath him.”