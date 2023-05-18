Donald Trump Jr. Launches ‘Non Woke’ Men’s Lifestyle Magazine
Field Ethos is a magazine and lifestyle brand built for the “unapologetic man.”
Donald Trump Jr. announced on Thursday that he’s publishing a “non-woke men’s lifestyle magazine called Field Ethos.
“Yes, I’m publishing a non-woke men’s lifestyle magazine. Check it out and subscribe today,” Trump Jr. tweeted.
Trump Jr. linked the brand's merchandise, which include items like a “RAM JAM” hoodie for $104 or mugs and mimosa glasses ranging from $29 to $165 dollars.
Quarterly subscriptions to the journal run at $15. There is also a Field Ethos podcast featuring founder and publisher Trump Jr., Field Ethos co-founder and CEO Jason Vincent, and COO Mike Schoby.
Field Ethos entries available to non-subscribers include stories on everything from archery to motorcycles.
According to the website, Field Ethos is a brand built for the “unapologetic man.”
“We’re relics—old-school adventurers who make no apologies for who we are. We’re men of global experience with the confidence to explore the uncharted places. At first light, we’re masters of logistics; by sundown, we’re whiskey-fueled philosophers by a campfire,” the website reads.
