    Donald Trump Jr. Launches ‘Non Woke’ Men’s Lifestyle Magazine

    Field Ethos is a magazine and lifestyle brand built for the “unapologetic man.”

    Zachary Leeman
    Donald Trump Jr. announced on Thursday that he’s publishing a “non-woke men’s lifestyle magazine called Field Ethos. 

    “Yes, I’m publishing a non-woke men’s lifestyle magazine. Check it out and subscribe today,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

    Trump Jr. linked the brand's merchandise, which include items like a “RAM JAM” hoodie for $104 or mugs and mimosa glasses ranging from $29 to $165 dollars.

    Quarterly subscriptions to the journal run at $15. There is also a Field Ethos podcast featuring founder and publisher Trump Jr., Field Ethos co-founder and CEO Jason Vincent, and COO Mike Schoby. 

    Field Ethos entries available to non-subscribers include stories on everything from archery to motorcycles. 

    According to the website, Field Ethos is a brand built for the “unapologetic man.”

    “We’re relics—old-school adventurers who make no apologies for who we are. We’re men of global experience with the confidence to explore the uncharted places. At first light, we’re masters of logistics; by sundown, we’re whiskey-fueled philosophers by a campfire,” the website reads.

