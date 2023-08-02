GOP Oversight Chair James Comer: Special Counsel ‘Plagiarized’ Biden Notes in Trump Indictment

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Tuesday said the newest indictment against former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election looks similar to the concerns his committee has raised against President Joe Biden.

"I feel like someone broke into our notes on the Oversight Committee and plagiarized them, only they put them down for Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden," Comer joked during an interview on Fox News following the announcement of a third indictment against Trump, referring to the committee's investigation into the Biden son, Hunter Biden, and his foreign business dealings. "I mean it's a joke. It's an absolute joke."

Comer went on to say that the "damage" Biden has done to the American government is "irreparable." He said Americans no longer have any faith in justice systems, including the Department of Justice and FBI.

The congressman accused Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland of "making a bad situation worse" and said they are only doing this for the purpose of "self preservation."

"That’s the ultimate goal for the deep state bureaucracy in Washington D.C.," Comer said.