Donald Trump Granted Partial Immunity in James Savage Defamation Lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump has been granted immunity on two claims he made about the 2020 election in a lawsuit by Pennsylvania voting-machine supervisor James Savage.

Pennsylvania State Court Judge Michael Erdos has ruled that presidential immunity spans wide enough that it protects the baseless claims he made about the 2020 election being rigged, whether or not he actually believed them.

In 2021, Savage sued Trump, claiming the former president damaged his reputation by falsely claiming Savage tampered with the election results. As a result, Savage received death threats and suffered two heart attacks. The third defamation claim in Savage's lawsuit, which is not protected by presidential immunity, is over claims Trump made after he had left office.

Trump has attempted to get the case dismissed, however, the third defamation claim will go forward.

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump looks at the crowd after taking the stage during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023, in Philadelphia. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

"The court made it clear that it is well within the president’s discretion to address the integrity of our election without fear of liability," Alina Habba, a legal spokeswoman for Trump, said in a statement. "We expect that the rest of Mr. Savage’s claims will similarly be disposed of as they are without merit."

Erdos wrote in the 16-page ruling that the statements Trump made while he was in office were on the "outer perimeter of his official responsibility." The judge ruled that even if the president's goal with his comments were meant to benefit him as president, the immunity is broad enough that his intentions "could have been to overturn the election results" no matter "if he actually believed that he had fairly lost."

"Other legal proceedings may examine the propriety of his statements and actions while he was the President and whether, as the plaintiffs in this and other cases contend, it was this conduct which served as the actual threat to our democracy," Erdos wrote. “But this case is not the proper place to do so.”