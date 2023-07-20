Every Trump Criminal Case: The Complete List With Live Updates 

It has been more than two years since Donald Trump left the White House and Washington, D.C.

Yet Trump has still remained an omnipresent fixture in the news cycle as his legal troubles continue to mount. As the 2024 presidential cycle heats up and Trump remains a front-runner in the GOP primary, the various criminal cases loom larger than ever.

He's currently facing 78 different felony counts across three cases and three jurisdictions.

Here is a quick rundown of all the open criminal cases, including state-minded ones that haven't ensnared Trump directly but are examining and even charging people associated with the 2020 election. Each will be updated as new developments arise:

Classified Documents Probe

Jurisdiction: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

Prosecutor: Jack Smith, DOJ special counsel

Judge: U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon

Number of criminal counts: 40

Status: A superseding indictment from the Justice Department unsealed on July 27 added new criminal charges against both Donald Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta. Smith also added another co-defendant, Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, whose arraignment has been rescheduled for Aug. 10 in Fort Pierce, Fla., federal court.

Cannon on July 21, 2023, scheduled the Trump trial to begin on May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce. Trump's legal team said in court they expect the trial to last nearly two months once it begins. Smith's team says it can make its case in 21 days.

Trump, Nauta and De Oliveira are set to be arraigned on Aug. 10 before a magistrate judge in Fort Pierce — Trump has already said he'll plead not guilty and waived his right to be in attendance for the hearing. Cannon is also weighing a DOJ request to hold a hearing on potential conflicts for Stan Woodward, the attorney for Waltine Nauta who has represented at least three possible government witnesses against his client.

Background: Trump was indicted on 37 different counts on June 8, 2023, and Nauta was charged alongside him. The 49-page indictment unsealed the next day revealed charges including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements. The indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, accuses Trump of taking highly-sensitive documents with him in cardboard boxes to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach as he left Washington, D.C, at the end of his presidential term on Jan. 20, 2021. He is also accused of hindering efforts by federal authorities to have them returned in the months after. Trump and Nauta both pleaded not guilty.

The superseding indictment from the Justice Department added three additional charges against Trump, including willful retention of national defense information and two new obstruction counts based on allegations the former president, Nauta and De Oliveira attempted to delete video surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago in the summer of 2022.

De Oliveira faces four criminal counts and is accused of being part of a plot to try to delete subpoenaed security footage at the resort on behalf of Trump.

Jan. 6 and 2020 election interference

Jurisdiction: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Prosecutor: Jack Smith, DOJ special counsel

Judge: Tanya Chutkan

Number of Criminal Counts: 4

Status: Trump got charged on Aug. 1, 2023, in a 45-page, four-count indictment. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 3 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C. Chutkan is expected to weigh in on a number of issues after the arraignment, including the potential schedule for a trial. The first pre-trial hearing has been set for Aug. 28.

Background: The former president is charged with conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

“Despite having lost, the Defendant was determined to remain in power,” says the indictment, which lays out Trump's alleged "conspiracy to impair, obstruct, and defeat the federal government function through dishonesty, fraud and deceit."

Among the most striking things in the Trump indictment is its narrow nature focusing for now just on the former president, though there are six unnamed co-conspirators who did not get charged. Five of the six people's identifies are thinly veiled and are widely believed to be Rudy Giuliani (Co-Conspirator No. 1), John Eastman (Co-Conspirator No. 2), Sidney Powell (Co-Conspirator No. 3), Jeff Clark (Co-Conspirator No. 4) and Kenneth Chesebro (Co-Conspirator No. 5).

The New York Times on Aug. 2 reported that Trump adviser Boris Epstheyn had an email matching a description from the indictment that suggests he could be Co-Conspirator No. 6.

Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Smith last November to take over the Justice Department's sweeping criminal probe into the events surrounding Jan. 6, which to date has included more than 1,000 people being charged.

Stormy Daniels hush money

Jurisdiction: Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York County

Prosecutor: Alvin Bragg, Manhattan district attorney

Judge: New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Manuel Merchan

Number of criminal counts: 34

Status: A jury trial is currently set to begin on March 25, 2024. Trump lawyer Todd Blanche said the courtroom battle is scheduled to last upward of three weeks. Bragg told WNYC in an interview aired on July 28 that he'd be open to moving the trial date to make room "if and when" there's a federal trial against Trump on Jan. 6 and 2020 election interference.

Background: Bragg, a Democrat, obtained a grand jury indictment against Trump on March 30, 2023, in connection with a hush money payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump surrendered on April 4, 2023, and was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. He has pleaded not guilty.

Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in federal court in August 2018, to campaign finance violations tied to the $130,000 payment. He implicated Trump as part of the plea, saying he instructed him to make the payments and subsequently tampered with the Trump Organization’s records to cover it up. The Justice Department referred to Trump, then the sitting president of the United States, as an un-indicted co-conspirator but did not prosecute him.

2020 election tampering in Georgia

Jurisdiction: Fulton County Superior Court, Georgia

Prosecutor: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

Judge: TBA

Status: Pending, with Willis telling a local television station on July 29 her work was done and she was "ready to go." Meantime, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney ruled on July 31 that Trump cannot block an indictment, nor can he disqualify Willis. The Georgia Supreme Court on July 17 also unanimously rejected a request from Trump to kick Willis off his case. Security barricades were spotted July 27 outside the Fulton County Courthouse.

Background: Willis launched a criminal investigation into the Trump campaign’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia in February 2021. At the center of the probe is the leaked phone call Trump made to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, asking him to “find” votes during the recount to reverse Joe Biden’s victory. The special grand jury investigating the matter wrapped up its investigation in February 2023 and submitted a final report with recommendations for indictments. On May 19th, Willis signaled a timeframe for the charges could come between July 11 and Sept. 1. A new grand jury got selected on July 11. According to a July 21 report in the Guardian, Willis has gathered evidence to bring racketeering charges.

Trump allies and fake electors in Michigan

Jurisdiction: Multiple jurisdictions across the state

Prosecutor: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Special Prosecutor D.J. Hilson

Status: Special prosecutor Hilson on Aug. 3 unveiled an indictment against Michigan attorney Stefanie Lambert for improper possession of a voting machine and on three other charges. According to the Washington Post, Hilson said it was the last set of charges he planned to issue as part of his investigation.

Two prominent state Republicans — 2022 attorney general nominee Matthew DePerno and former state Rep. Daire Rendon — were earlier arraigned on Aug. 1 on charges brought by Hilson for accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 presidential election.

Separately, former Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock, pleaded not guilty on July 25 to eight felony charges brought by Nessel. Another defendant, Mari-Ann Henry, also has pleaded not guilty. According to Bridge Michigan, arraignments are set for Aug. 10 for several others, including Michigan GOP national committeewoman Kathy Berden; Shelby Township Clerk Stanley Grot and Wyoming Mayor Kent Vanderwood.

Background: Nessel in August 2022 sought a special prosecutor to take on the investigation into the voting machines because she was likely to face DePerno in the general election that fall. The appointment went to Hilson, who has been reviewing the investigation and weighing criminal charges since September.

Nessel, a two-term Democrat, announced charges on July 18 against 16 people in her state who allegedly served as fake electors for Trump as part of his bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It's the first case of its kind — state or federal — to focus on this part of the wider Trump effort to hang onto power despite losing to Biden. According to the indictment, the false Michigan electors met on Dec. 14, 2020, in the basement of the state GOP's headquarters and signed paperwork falsely claiming Trump won the election. The documents were then sent to the U.S. Senate and the National Archives in a coordinated effort.

Arizona's 2020 results

Jurisdiction: TBA

Prosecutor: Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes

Judge: TBA

Status: Pending

Background: The Washington Post broke the story on July 13, 2023, that Arizona's attorney general had put her prosecution team onto a new case back in May. It cited two people speaking on condition of anonymity who said the team working for Mayes, a first-term Democrat, had made records requests and contacted local officials about Trump's bid to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Arizona, which Joe Biden won by about 10,000 votes. Dan Barr, a chief deputy under Mayes, told the media outlet that the probe was in the "fact-gathering" phase and wouldn't say whether there have been any subpoenas issued or state criminal statutes identified for criminal prosecution. Smith's federal DOJ special counsel team has also been in touch with numerous Arizona officials, including former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. Trump repeatedly pressed Ducey asking him not to legitimize the election results in the state, according to the final report by the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Ducey did not comply.