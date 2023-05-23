Donald Trump Blasts Fox’s Laura Ingraham Over ‘Hit Piece’
The former president recommended his supporters watch Ingraham’s time slot competition on Newsmax, Greg Kelly.
Donald Trump accused Fox News host Laura Ingraham of airing a “hit piece” on him after she highlighted some not so favorable polls about the former president.
In a Monday evening segment, Ingraham spoke to Common Sense Society Executive Editor Chris Bedford. A series of polls were shown showing Biden leading Trump in 2024 matchups.
Bedford said there is a “broader trend” in polls from various states that show Trump lacking in support compared to others.
“Matchups between X Republican and Joe Biden, X Republican usually wins, except for when it’s Donald Trump,” Bedford said.
Ingraham said at one point that Trump remains the “overwhelming” favorite to win the Republican Party nomination.
Trump took to Truth Social shortly after the segment aired to blast Ingraham, who has been supportive of the former president in the past.
“Laura Ingraham on FoxNews just did a hit piece on me (there go her ratings!) showing some polls which indicate that Ron DeSanctimonious may do better against Biden than I would, when actually polls show that I do MUCH better against Biden than ‘Rob,’” he wrote.
Trump shared a Fox News poll showing Pennsylvania and New York respondents preferred him to Biden.
Trump ended his post by recommending his followers drop Ingraham’s show and instead tune into Greg Kelly on Newsmax. His show airs in the same 10/9c time slot as Ingraham.
The Messenger contacted Fox News for comment, but did not immediately hear back.
