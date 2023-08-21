Donald Trump Agrees to $200,000 Bond in Fulton County - The Messenger
Donald Trump Agrees to $200,000 Bond in Fulton County

The former president is expected to surrender for arrest in Atlanta on Thursday

Published
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Donald Trump's attorneys have agreed to a $200,000 bond in Fulton County stemming from District Attorney Fani Willi's criminal charges against the former president's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

In addition to the bond amount, the agreement that allows Trump to quickly be arrested on Thursday in Atlanta and not spend any considerable amount of time in jail says the former president cannot intimidate any witnesses or communicate directly or indirectly regarding the facts of the case.

The filing added to the court docket also says the restrictions regarding witness intimidation extend to, but are not limited to, Trump’s social media posts or reposts.

Trump’s bond agreement came soon after his Georgia-based lawyers Drew Findling and Jennifer Little were seen walking into the county courthouse Monday afternoon.

Earlier Monday, two of Trump's co-defendants also reached agreements on their bonds, according to the court docket. Lawyer John Eastman's bond is $100,000, while Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall's bond is $10,000.

Also added late Monday afternoon were the bonds for Kenneth Chesebro, one of the alleged architects of the fake electors plot, and Atlanta-based attorney Ray Stallings Smith III. Chesebro, who faces seven felony counts, agreed to a $100,000 bond and Smith, who faces 10 counts, agreed to a $50,000 bond.

Like Eastman and Hall, Chesebro and Smith have also been told to appear in court as directed, they cannot intimidate co-defendants or witnesses, and they cannot directly or indirectly discuss the case with any co-defendants or witnesses unless it is done through a lawyer.

Fani Willis and Donald Trump
Fani Willis and Donald TrumpMegan Varner/Getty Images; Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
