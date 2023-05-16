Dominion Voting Systems has denied any involvement in Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News in response to a report suggesting there was a verbal deal for his removal tied to its defamation settlement.
“As the Fox principals who negotiated the settlement well know, Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson’s employment orally or in writing,” Dominion said in a statement knocking down a Variety report on Carlson’s Fox departure.
Dominion called suggestion that it was behind Carlson’s leaving, which came days after the settlement was announced, “thinly veiled” attempts to damage the voting system firm.
"Fox should take every effort to stop these lies immediately," the company said.
Variety cited a source familiar with the Carlson situation who called the former Fox prime time host “collateral damage” and said his departure was part of a verbal agreement between Fox and Dominion.
Carlson is now ready to take legal action if he's not allowed out of his contract to kick off a new show, according to the report.
Carlson was allegedly contacted by a Fox board member after leaving his position and was told the settlement with Fox would have been taken off the table if the network did not agree to cut ties with Carlson.
Fox settled a defamation suit from Dominion for more than $780 million. The network released a short statement following Carlson’s departure thanking him for his service as a host and contributor.
Carlson has remained relatively quiet amid media reports speculating on his contractual situation, but he did announce that he would be debuting a new version of his show on Twitter in the near future.
