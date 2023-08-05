DOJ Flags Trump’s ‘If You Go After Me, I’m Coming After You!’ Post to Federal Judge in Jan. 6 Case

Special Counsel Jack Smith's team late Friday flagged an hours-old Truth Social post from Donald Trump to the federal judge presiding over his new criminal case in Washington, D.C., citing it as another in a string of threats aimed at the legal system.

Smith's prosecutors cited the former president's post in a motion seeking to put a protective order on all discovery materials the special counsel's team is preparing to give to Trump as part of the opening phase of its latest criminal case against him.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to Smith's new grand jury indictment charging the ex-president with four felonies in his bid to hold onto the White House despite losing the 2020 presidential election.

The former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate had been highly critical of Smith and DOJ long before the latest development. But he took it up a notch with Friday afternoon's Truth Social post that said, in all caps: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

A protective order is common in any Washington, D.C. criminal case as prosecutors turn over evidence to the defense so it can prepare for trial, and Smith's team in its motion to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan emphasized that the one on Trump is to ensure he doesn't improperly share anything he sees with the public.

Donald Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith. James Devaney/GC Images; MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

"Such a restriction is particularly important in this case because the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him," Smith's team said. "And in recent days, regarding this case, the defendant has issued multiple posts—either specifically or by implication—including the following, which the defendant posted just hours ago."

Smith's team then pasted Trump's post on his social media network, and added, "If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details—or, for example, grand jury transcripts—obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case."

Trump during his arraignment on Thursday swore in court that he wouldn't try to influence or intimidate witnesses. One of the conditions of his release forbids him from contacting other witnesses about the facts of the case outside of the presence of his attorneys.

While it's a routine pre-trial condition for criminal defendants, this is seen as a potential minefield for Trump, who has a well-known pattern of attacking those he suspects of turning against him.

The former president routinely uses social media and stump speeches to go after specific prosecutors, judges, witnesses, and jurors, and in civil litigation, he’s been sanctioned and held in contempt of court for filing lawsuits found to be frivolous and engaging in discovery violations.

Trump's Friday post drew immediate red flags before DOJ put in front of Chutkan.

Trump's first pre-trial hearing before Chutkan is scheduled for Aug. 28 in Washington, D.C., federal court. The Obama-appointed federal judge by then will have gotten briefs from both prosecutors and the defense spelling out their respective positions on a potential start date and schedule for Trump's trial.