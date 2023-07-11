The reversal leaves Trump vulnerable to Carroll’s pending lawsuit after $5 million verdict

Reversing a long-held position, the Department of Justice on Tuesday declined to give former President Donald Trump immunity from a pending defamation lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll, who already won a $5 million verdict for sexual abuse.

In May, a federal jury quickly and unanimously held that Trump sexually abused Carroll in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan in the mid-1990s — and defamed her decades later in his denials.

The multi-million dollar judgment, however, did not end the litigation.

Carroll’s original lawsuit has been in a holding pattern for years, focusing on Trump’s comments when he was president that she wasn’t his “type.” Then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s DOJ held that Trump enjoyed so-called Westfall Act immunity for comments that he made while in office, and his successor Merrick Garland initially upheld that position.

The wrangling over immunity sparked extensive litigation.

Two appellate courts — the Second Circuit and the D.C. Court of Appeals — provided legal guidance on the question, as Carroll pursued her second lawsuit confronting her sexual assault allegations directly under the New York Adult Survivors Act.

With the benefit of new evidence and legal guidance, the Justice Department says, it has reconsidered its position.

The DOJ said it “lacks adequate evidence to conclude that the former President” had been “acting within the scope of his employment when he denied sexually assaulting Ms. Carroll and made the other statements regarding Ms. Carroll that she has challenged in this action.”

After winning her first lawsuit, Carroll amended her complaint to add Trump's continuing insults toward her at CNN's town hall. Trump called Carroll a “whack job” and described her allegations as a “fake story.” The Justice Department took notice, citing the remarks as evidence that Trump made his remarks about Carroll to advance his own interests, rather than the U.S. government's.

"The later statements are substantially similar to the three June 2019 statements at issue in this action, and because he was no longer the President when he made the later statements, Mr. Trump could not have been motivated by any interest in serving the United States Government," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton wrote in his letter.

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan expressed gratitude about the Justice Department reconsidering its position.

“We have always believed that Donald Trump made his defamatory statements about our client in June 2019 out of personal animus, ill will, and spite, and not as President of the United States,” Kaplan wrote in a statement. “Now that one of the last obstacles has been removed, we look forward to trial in E Jean Carroll’s original case in January 2024.”

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner, who now practices media law as a partner at Rottenberg Lipman Rich PC, told The Messenger that Trump's post-verdict remarks appeared to loom large in the DOJ's reversal.

"There's no situation so bad that Trump can't make it worse for himself, and it's very clear that the comments that he made at the town hall after the first verdict was entered against him was a major factor in the Justice Department deciding not to shield him under the Westfall Act," Epner said in a phone interview.

A representative for Trump's attorney Alina Habba did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

In her second lawsuit, Carroll seeks $10 million, twice the original amount of damages the first jury awarded her. Trump has filed a countersuit over Carroll continuing to accuse him publicly of rape, even though the first jury declined to make that determination.