DOJ Threatens To Sue Texas Gov. Abbott Over Razor Wire at Border
Politics.
DOJ Threatens To Sue Texas Gov. Abbott Over Razor Wire at Border

Federal authorities have warned Abbott that the use of razor wire and floating barriers is illegal and they may seek a court order

Published
Kayla Gallagher
The Department of Justice is threatening Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, with legal action over the use of razor wire and floating barriers at the Texas-Mexico border to prevent illegal migration from people crossing the Rio Grande.

Federal authorities have warned Abbott that the use of these techniques is illegal and they may seek a court order "requiring the removal of obstructions or other structures in the Rio Grande River."

A number of concerns have risen from lawmakers and federal agencies over "troubling reports" detailing the treatment of migrants seeking to cross the border.

Democrats in Congress have sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday pressing him to halt Texas' border efforts following reports of drownings, migrants being denied water and pushed back into the Rio Grande, and young migrants being silenced by authorities.

One report mentioned by the Congressional Democrats mentioned a pregnant woman who was injured after being entangled in concertina wire.

"We urge you to assert your authority over federal immigration policy and foreign relations and investigate and pursue legal action, as appropriate, related to stop Governor Abbott’s dangerous and cruel actions," the letter to Biden says.

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio, nearly 90 other Democrats in the House, including all 13 Texans, signed the letter.

"As Governor Abbott continues to escalate his efforts on the border, we urge you to … stop this horrific abuse of power," the group wrote.

