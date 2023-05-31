The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DOJ Sues Jim Justice’s Coal Empire Over Unpaid Mining Fines and Violations

    The mining companies owned by the Justice family owe over $5 million in unpaid fines.

    Mariana Labbate
    The Department of Justice filed suit on Tuesday against West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice's family coal mining business over unpaid fines and multiple violations.

    Justice's mining companies have more than 130 violations of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act, and more than $5 million in unpaid fines, according to the civil action filed in federal court against 13 of the Justice family businesses.

    Jim Justice, owner of the Greenbrier Resort, looks over the 18th green during the first round of the Greenbrier Classic on The Old White Course at the Greenbrier Resort on July 29, 2010 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
    (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

    The Justice family businesses also owe more than $190,000 in Abandoned Mine Land fees, the lawsuit says.

    Justice's adult son, Jay, is named in the lawsuit, which notes he controls 12 out of the 13 Justice family companies.

    During a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Justice declined to comment on the specifics of the lawsuit, according to Reuters. But the West Virginia governor said the companies are run by his son Jay, and that his mining companies "will always fulfill obligations, every one."

    Jim Justice is a 2-term Republican governor and former Democrat who is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

