DOJ Sues Jim Justice’s Coal Empire Over Unpaid Mining Fines and Violations

The Department of Justice filed suit on Tuesday against West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice's family coal mining business over unpaid fines and multiple violations.

Justice's mining companies have more than 130 violations of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act, and more than $5 million in unpaid fines, according to the civil action filed in federal court against 13 of the Justice family businesses.

The Justice family businesses also owe more than $190,000 in Abandoned Mine Land fees, the lawsuit says.

Justice's adult son, Jay, is named in the lawsuit, which notes he controls 12 out of the 13 Justice family companies.

During a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Justice declined to comment on the specifics of the lawsuit, according to Reuters. But the West Virginia governor said the companies are run by his son Jay, and that his mining companies "will always fulfill obligations, every one."

Jim Justice is a 2-term Republican governor and former Democrat who is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024.