DOJ Seeks to Block Trump Deposition in Lawsuit by Former FBI Officials Strzok, Page
Politics
DOJ Seeks to Block Trump Deposition in Lawsuit by Former FBI Officials Strzok, Page

Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied the DOJ's request to block a Trump deposition in early July because he "publicly boasted" about his potential role in Strzok's firing

Published
Kayla Gallagher
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Justice Department on Tuesday asked an appeals court to block a judge's previous decision that former President Donald Trump can be deposed in a wrongful termination filed by ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok and a privacy lawsuit from FBI attorney Lisa Page.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied the DOJ's request to block a Trump deposition in early July because although it might not strengthen he case, Jackson, said, Trump "publicly boasted" about his potential role in Strzok's firing.

The former president, however, denies any wrongdoing in relation to the lawsuit.

The DOJ has been adamant about not allowing Trump to testify. Prior to Jackson's ruling they argued that Trump's testimony was unnecessary because testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray and ample evidence was all they needed.

Government attorneys submitted a 43-page filing with the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia arguing that Jackson's decision is wrong because testimony from government officials has shown that there is "no substantial evidence" that Trump put pressure on the FBI to fire Strzok.

