DOJ Seeks to Block Trump Deposition in Lawsuit by Former FBI Officials Strzok, Page

The Justice Department on Tuesday asked an appeals court to block a judge's previous decision that former President Donald Trump can be deposed in a wrongful termination filed by ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok and a privacy lawsuit from FBI attorney Lisa Page.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied the DOJ's request to block a Trump deposition in early July because although it might not strengthen he case, Jackson, said, Trump "publicly boasted" about his potential role in Strzok's firing.
The former president, however, denies any wrongdoing in relation to the lawsuit.
The DOJ has been adamant about not allowing Trump to testify. Prior to Jackson's ruling they argued that Trump's testimony was unnecessary because testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray and ample evidence was all they needed.
- Federal Judge Rules That Trump Can Be Deposed In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit From Ex-FBI Agent Peter Strzok
- Why Trump Is Free to Call Jack Smith a ‘Crackhead’ Without Getting Into Trouble
- Presidential Hopeful Ramaswamy Files Lawsuit Against DOJ, Seeks Trump Indictment Details
- Former Trump DOJ Official Richard Donoghue Has Interviewed With Jack Smith’s Special Counsel
- A ‘Rollins Defense’ for Trump? Justice Department Again Declines to Prosecute One of Its Own
Government attorneys submitted a 43-page filing with the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia arguing that Jackson's decision is wrong because testimony from government officials has shown that there is "no substantial evidence" that Trump put pressure on the FBI to fire Strzok.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics