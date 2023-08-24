DOJ Seeks 13 Months For Jan. 6 Defender Who Entered Capitol With A Sword 

The Justice Department is requesting a 13-month sentence for a Jan. 6, 2021, defendant who entered the Capitol with a sword.

Isaac Yoder, a 33-year-old locksmith, was found guilty in May on four counts during a bench trial stemming from his conduct during the insurrection.

A sentencing filing placed on the docket Thursday stated that in addition to the prison sentence, the federal agency is seeking three years probation, 60 hours of community service, $500 in restitution, and a fine of $16,646.

Yoder allegedly traveled to Washington, D.C. with family members to attend the Jan. 6, 2021, rally. Prosecutors allege he climbed scaffolding to enter the Senate Wing door amid broken glass.

Yoder entered the building dressed as a Revolutionary War soldier carrying a sword on a scabbard and a flag on a pole. Prosecutors then allege he climbed on top of a pile of broken wood furniture, swung the flag around, and yelled, “We’ve been so weak. We’ve lost any kind of credibility because all we ever do is cave. We don’t riot. We don’t do bad things. We keep the law.’”

Yoder is accused of then entering the crypt before being asked to leave.

The federal agency is arguing in Thursday’s filing that Yoder’s conduct, in addition to his public statements after the event and after he was found guilty “demonstrate his intent to obstruct the certification of the election and his complete lack of remorse for his crimes,” explain the sentencing they are advising.

The agency also argues he “demonstrated a lack of candor and honesty to deflect responsibility for his actions and cast himself and other rioters as welcome guests at the Capitol” while under oath during his trial.

Yoder’s sentencing is set for tomorrow at 12:30.