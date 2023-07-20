DOJ Looking Into ‘Troubling Reports’ of Migrant Treatment on Texas-Mexico Border
Texas troopers were reportedly told to push migrants back into the Rio Grande River and deny them water
The Department of Justice is looking into the situation along the Texas-Mexico border after what it calls "troubling reports" emerged of Texas troopers being told to push migrants back into the Rio Grande River and deny them water, CNN reported.
“The department is aware of the troubling reports, and we are working with DHS and other relevant agencies to assess the situation,” DOJ spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa told the news outlet.
Although there is not an official investigation, the assessment of several complaints received by the inspector general for the Texas Department of Public Safety about the treatment of migrants could lead toward one, according to CNN.
- DOJ Threatens To Sue Texas Gov. Abbott Over Razor Wire at Border
- Beto O’Rourke: Biden Must ‘Enforce the Law’ at Border, After Reports of Texas ‘Brutalizing’ Migrants
- Drone Footage Shows Piles of Trash Dumped by Migrants Near Southern Border
- Migrant Encounters at US-Mexico Border Drop To Lowest Number Since February 2021
- The U.S. Still Has a Migrant Crisis at the Border — It’s Just in Mexico for Now
A joint statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety Chief Steve McCraw, Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office, and other Texas officials have denied any actions that may jeopardize lives at the border.
"No orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally," the statement said.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre commented on the border situation during a press conference on Wednesday calling Abbott's actions "shameful."
“I saw these reports and I think one of the things and I’ve been very clear about this that this governor has done over and over again is treated this situation we’re seeing at the border in an inhumane way. It is atrocious – the actions that he decides to take. … Instead of dealing with this issue in a way that we can get to a resolution and are working together, he turns it into a political stunt,” Jean-Pierre said.
