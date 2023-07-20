DOJ Looking Into ‘Troubling Reports’ of Migrant Treatment on Texas-Mexico Border - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

DOJ Looking Into ‘Troubling Reports’ of Migrant Treatment on Texas-Mexico Border

Texas troopers were reportedly told to push migrants back into the Rio Grande River and deny them water

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Department of Justice is looking into the situation along the Texas-Mexico border after what it calls "troubling reports" emerged of Texas troopers being told to push migrants back into the Rio Grande River and deny them water, CNN reported.

“The department is aware of the troubling reports, and we are working with DHS and other relevant agencies to assess the situation,” DOJ spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa told the news outlet.

Although there is not an official investigation, the assessment of several complaints received by the inspector general for the Texas Department of Public Safety about the treatment of migrants could lead toward one, according to CNN.

Migrants speak with members of the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement officials after crossing the Rio Grande to try and enter the United States on May 11, 2023 in Matamoros, Mexico.
MATAMOROS, MEXICO - MAY 11: Migrants speak with members of the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement officials after crossing the Rio Grande to try and enter the United States on May 11, 2023 in Matamoros, Mexico. A surge of migrants is expected with the end of the U.S. government's Covid-era Title 42 policy, which for the past three years has allowed for the quick expulsion of irregular migrants entering the country. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Read More

A joint statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety Chief Steve McCraw, Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office, and other Texas officials have denied any actions that may jeopardize lives at the border.

"No orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally," the statement said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre commented on the border situation during a press conference on Wednesday calling Abbott's actions "shameful."

“I saw these reports and I think one of the things and I’ve been very clear about this that this governor has done over and over again is treated this situation we’re seeing at the border in an inhumane way. It is atrocious – the actions that he decides to take. … Instead of dealing with this issue in a way that we can get to a resolution and are working together, he turns it into a political stunt,” Jean-Pierre said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.