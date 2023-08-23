DOJ Charges Over 300 New Defendants with COVID-19 Relief Fraud

The Department of Justice has brought charges against 371 individuals suspected of engaging in COVID-19 relief fraud, according to an announcement Wednesday.
“This latest action, involving over 300 defendants and over $830 million in alleged COVID-19 fraud, should send a clear message,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement. “The COVID-19 public health emergency may have ended, but the Justice Department’s work to identify and prosecute those who stole pandemic relief funds is far from over.”
Of the 371 charged, 119 have pleaded guilty or were convicted. Sixty-three of them allegedly have connections to violent crimes and 25 allegedly have connections to international crime networks.
According to Garland, the Department of Justice has seized a total of $1.4 billion in COVID-19 relief funding that was illegally obtained. The latest 371 suspects charged brings the total number of those accused of COVID-19 relief fraud to over 3,000.
