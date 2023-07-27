DOJ Asks Judge to Order Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Remove Illegal Floating Barrier from Rio Grande - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

DOJ Asks Judge to Order Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Remove Illegal Floating Barrier from Rio Grande

Federal prosecutors asked for a preliminary injunction in a court filing on Wednesday in order to prevent 'irreparable harm' to public safety and foreign relations

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Migrants walk by a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande border with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 15, 2023, to prevent illegal immigration entry to the US. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

The Department of Justice has requested that a federal judge order Texas Governor Greg Abbott to remove a floating barrier from the Rio Grande River during litigation of a lawsuit on the issue.

Federal prosecutors asked for a preliminary injunction in a court filing on Wednesday in order to prevent "irreparable harm" to public safety and foreign relations.

"No relief granted at the end of this case would make up for the continuing threat to navigation and public safety that the Floating Barrier will impose while the parties litigate the merits," prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors also insisted that the judge block Texas for implementing any more unauthorized barrier methods used to prevent migrants from crossing to Texas-Mexico Border during case consideration.

Read More

Mexico has reportedly raised "humanitarian concerns" about the barriers "regarding possible loss of life" to people attempting to cross the Rio Grande by swimming. Prosecutors also believe it could be damaging to Mexico relations.

The Justice Department filed a civil suit against Texas on Monday alleging that Abbott's installation of the barrier violated federal law.

Abbott has already expressed that he refuses to remove the barriers and will take the issue to court.

"We will fight this case all the way to the United States Supreme Court to protect Texas’ constitutional authority to deny illegal entry into our state," Ranae Eze, an Abbott spokesperson, said in a statement Wednesday following the injunction.

The Biden Administration has also asked the court to order the removal of the barriers.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.