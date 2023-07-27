DOJ Asks Judge to Order Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Remove Illegal Floating Barrier from Rio Grande

The Department of Justice has requested that a federal judge order Texas Governor Greg Abbott to remove a floating barrier from the Rio Grande River during litigation of a lawsuit on the issue.

Federal prosecutors asked for a preliminary injunction in a court filing on Wednesday in order to prevent "irreparable harm" to public safety and foreign relations.

"No relief granted at the end of this case would make up for the continuing threat to navigation and public safety that the Floating Barrier will impose while the parties litigate the merits," prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors also insisted that the judge block Texas for implementing any more unauthorized barrier methods used to prevent migrants from crossing to Texas-Mexico Border during case consideration.

Mexico has reportedly raised "humanitarian concerns" about the barriers "regarding possible loss of life" to people attempting to cross the Rio Grande by swimming. Prosecutors also believe it could be damaging to Mexico relations.

The Justice Department filed a civil suit against Texas on Monday alleging that Abbott's installation of the barrier violated federal law.

Abbott has already expressed that he refuses to remove the barriers and will take the issue to court.

"We will fight this case all the way to the United States Supreme Court to protect Texas’ constitutional authority to deny illegal entry into our state," Ranae Eze, an Abbott spokesperson, said in a statement Wednesday following the injunction.

The Biden Administration has also asked the court to order the removal of the barriers.