DOJ Asks Judge to Order Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Remove Illegal Floating Barrier from Rio Grande

The Department of Justice has requested that a federal judge order Texas Governor Greg Abbott to remove a floating barrier from the Rio Grande River during litigation of a lawsuit on the issue.
Federal prosecutors asked for a preliminary injunction in a court filing on Wednesday in order to prevent "irreparable harm" to public safety and foreign relations.
"No relief granted at the end of this case would make up for the continuing threat to navigation and public safety that the Floating Barrier will impose while the parties litigate the merits," prosecutors wrote.
Prosecutors also insisted that the judge block Texas for implementing any more unauthorized barrier methods used to prevent migrants from crossing to Texas-Mexico Border during case consideration.
- Biden Administration Asks Court to Order Texas to Remove Floating Barriers
- Texas Governor Defies Biden Administration Request to Remove Floating Border Barriers
- DOJ Threatens To Sue Texas Gov. Abbott Over Razor Wire at Border
- Justice Department Sues Texas Over Floating Barriers in Rio Grande
- Mexican President Blasts ‘Inhumane’ Floating Rio Grande Border Barrier After Bodies Found
Mexico has reportedly raised "humanitarian concerns" about the barriers "regarding possible loss of life" to people attempting to cross the Rio Grande by swimming. Prosecutors also believe it could be damaging to Mexico relations.
The Justice Department filed a civil suit against Texas on Monday alleging that Abbott's installation of the barrier violated federal law.
Abbott has already expressed that he refuses to remove the barriers and will take the issue to court.
"We will fight this case all the way to the United States Supreme Court to protect Texas’ constitutional authority to deny illegal entry into our state," Ranae Eze, an Abbott spokesperson, said in a statement Wednesday following the injunction.
The Biden Administration has also asked the court to order the removal of the barriers.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena For Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics