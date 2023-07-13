Justice Department Appeals Oath Keeper Founder’s Prison Sentence, 7 More Jan. 6 Rioters’

The Justice Department Wednesday night filed appeals challenging the length of the prison sentences given to eight Oath Keepers, including group founder Stewart Rhodes.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee, meted out the punishments for the Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy or obstruction relating to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes got sentenced to 18 years in prison, the longest sentence handed down so far in more than 1,000 cases stemming from the event. DOJ asked for 25 years when it got a chance to recommend a sentence.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

DOJ is also asking the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider sentences for Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel and Edward Vallejo.

Meggs was given a 12-year sentence, Harrelson was given four years, Watkins was given 8.5 years, Minuta was given 4.5 years, and Hackett was given 3.5 years, Moerschel and Vallejo both got 3 years each. Rhodes, Meggs, and Harrelson’s sentences were well below what was called for in the sentencing guidelines.

Harrelson’s lawyer Bradford Geyer confirmed the filing to The Messenger.

"Obviously, we are dismayed at the government's decision to appeal Mr. Harrelson's sentence whom we believe to be completely innocent of all charges," Geyer said in a statement to The Messenger.

"We believe Judge Mehta's sentence was well reasoned and that the sentence will be affirmed in any appeal," he added.

The Justice Department declined to comment.