Does a Good Debate Performance Even Matter in the Age of Trump?

Top Republican presidential candidates appeared on stage Wednesday night in an effort to prove themselves against one another in front of a national audience for the first time this election cycle. Although the general consensus seemed to be that many of the candidates had good performances, former President Donald Trump — who wasn’t even there — is leading in the polls by a significant margin, posing the question: Did the debate even matter?

And in the age of Trump, when performance seems to score points so much more than policy chops, can more traditional candidates break through?

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, both had notable moments Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Pence was forceful and animated when he discussed his actions on January 6th and said that Trump asked Pence to put him “above the Constitution.” He was also pointed in expressing his support for a national abortion ban, a position popular with much of the GOP base but which only one other candidate on the debate stage—South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott—echoed.

Haley won notice for taking a chance to underline a somewhat moderate position on abortion compared to the increasingly common six-week ban in Republican-led states. Haley also had one of the night’s most memorable lines in a zinger aimed at tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: “You have no foreign policy experience and it shows.”

But positions that once deeply resonated with GOP voters seem much less likely to move the dial today. “It is really difficult to see any way that this significantly affected their standing among like Republican primary voters,” said Inside Elections analyst Erin Covey.

According to Covey, Haley’s message appeared more tailored to a general election audience, “particularly in the way she was talking about abortion,” as well as her positions on foreign policy and trade.

“That's the kind of message that definitely could resonate with more moderate voters and differentiates her from the rest of the field, but it's not one that's going to do her any favors with most Republican primary voters,” Covey noted.

But Austin Barbour, a Republican strategist who is also working for Asa Hutchinson’s SuperPAC, shared a different tune, and said that any opportunity for a candidate to introduce themselves in front of a national audience is beneficial to a campaign.

“Last night mattered,” Barbour said. “Anytime you can get in front of millions and millions of voters for a two-hour period. It matters,” he added, noting that right now, “it’s about fundraising.”

Barbour noted that recent polling shows that more than half of likely caucus voters want a candidate other than Trump, so everybody on Wednesday night’s debate stage has to find a way to get as much of that voting block as possible.

Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, take the stage for the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Win McNamee/Getty Images

One candidate Covey said could see some momentum following their debate performance was Ramaswamy, who made a name for himself on stage after sparring with several of his fellow candidates.

“He was not particularly well known to a national audience, really not well known at all before the debates, and has now — for better or for worse — really boosted his name among Republican primary voters,” Covey said.

“At the end of the day, Trump was the favorite, he remains the favorite, and this probably won't matter too much,” Covey said of Wednesday night’s debate.

But Barbour said that there’s still a long way to go, and although it’s not an easy feat to beat Trump, “there's a lot of time between now and whenever the primary is going to be decided.

“A week in politics is like a lifetime in real life, so a lot of things can change,” Barbour said.