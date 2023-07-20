Doctors Shipping Abortion Pills To Help Women in States With Bans: Report

Doctors in states where abortion pills can be legally prescribed are mailing the doses to women in states that have enacted bans under the protection of shield laws, The Washington Post reported.
In less than a month, seven U.S.-based providers who are affiliated with Aid Access, an organization helping to provide access to abortion pills by mail, have mailed 3,500 doses of the pills to antiabortion states, according to Aid Access.
At this rate, the group is on track to assist in the facilitation of 42,000 abortions over the next year, according to the Post. If more doctors and nurses sign up the cause, the providers believe that number could rise.
"Everything I’m doing is completely legal," a doctor in Hudson Valley, who spoke to the Post under the condition of anonymity out of concerns for her own safety, said. "Texas might say I’m breaking their laws, but I don’t live in Texas."
Blue states are using the loophole to undermine red state's abortion restrictions by prescribing across state lines. The shield laws provide explicit protections for abortion providers who are mailing pills within the bounds of of the state with the shield law in place.
Shield laws have been established in New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Vermont and Colorado.
David Cohen, a Drexel University law professor focusing on abortion legislation, told the Post that the shield laws are "a huge breakthrough for people who need abortions in banned states."
