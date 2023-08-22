DNC to Fly Anti-MAGA Banner During GOP Debate as Part of Media Blitz

The Democratic National Committee will fly a banner that reads “GOP 2024: A Race for the Extreme MAGA Base” around the venue where the first Republican debate will happen on Wednesday, according to a report by The Hill.
The banner will fly around the Fiserv Forum arena in Milwaukee on Wednesday night while the debate is happening as a part of a larger Democratic ad campaign blitz targeting the debate.
They aim to connect former President Donald Trump to the first GOP Primary debate even though he will not be there.
“And the only thing that will be missing is the chaos, the disruption, the bullying, the name-calling of former President Trump," said Cedric Richmond, a longtime Biden adviser and co-chair of the president's 2024 campaign. He also pointed out that even though Trump will not physically be at the forum, "his agenda will be."
The DNC is also launching a billboard campaign in Milwaukee contrasting the MAGA agenda with Biden’s accomplishments and will run a war room to “hold Republican candidates accountable for the extreme views the Republican candidates espouse from the debate stage.”
- Biden Campaign to Launch Media Blitz Around First Republican Debate
- Biden Campaign Airs Ad on Fox News Ahead of GOP Debate
- Not Debating is a Bad-Look Strategy for Trump and Biden
- Democratic Leaders Attack GOP Ahead of Debate Over ‘MAGA Extremism’
- Sparks Fly on Trump, Abortion and Ukraine in Lively First GOP Debate
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach
