    Disney Expands Lawsuit Against DeSantis

    Disney accused DeSantis of a "targeted campaign" against the company.

    Published |Updated
    By Mariana Labbate
    Disney amended its lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, asserting that state legislation unfairly targets the company.

    The additions push back against legislation passed last week by the state that voids development agreements between Disney and the previous oversight board board as well as new legislation that gives the state of Florida authority to inspect Disney World’s monorail system.

    Disney is the only company affected by this new bill.

    The company called the legislation a part of DeSantis' "targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech" in the amendment.

    This text refers to Disney's retaliation to DeSantis' "Don't Say Gay" law in April 2022, initiating a fight that's been ongoing for over a year now.

    DeSantis' office has not yet responded to the new amendment and accusations.

