The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Disaster’: Media Pundits React to DeSantis’ 2024 Twitter Announcement, Glitches and All

    Fox News host Trey Gowdy jokingly noted the network would not "crash" after a series of technical issues hit DeSantis' 2024 campaign announcement.

    Published |Updated
    Zachary Leeman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Twitter Spaces and the glitches that followed led to everything from blunt mockery to mild praise in pundit circles.

    DeSantis officially announced his campaign in a Twitter Spaces audio only conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk on Wednesday evening. He followed that up with an interview with Trey Gowdy on Fox News.

    “Fox News will not crash during the interview,” Gowdy said during his interview with DeSantis, jokingly acknowledging the delays and technical glitches that came with the previous announcement. 

    “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough was not as light-hearted in his mockery, calling the event a "disaster."

    Read More

    "It was bad. I mean, it was bad on so many fronts. But he raised some money; he got people talking about him today, not in a positive way," he said.

    The former Republican congressman compared DeSantis to a ball player literally hitting himself in the face.

    “This would be like the first game of 162-game baseball season, and your star pitcher getting the ball and accidentally throwing it and hitting himself in the face. It happens — but there’s 161 other games left,” he said on Thursday. 

    Co-host Mika Brzezinski called it a “missed opportunity.”

    On “CNN This Morning,” senior political correspondent Abby Phillip called the launch a “missed opportunity” and predicted DeSantis will be judged based on “how he manages the overall ethos of this week.” 

    CNN political analyst Astead Herndon at another point said the technical issues people had with Twitter Spaces made the conversation predominantly about the social media platform, rather than the Florida governor. 

    “On the theater ... he really failed on that front. This kind of took over a moment that was supposed to be about Ron DeSantis and made it about Elon Musk and made about it Twitter,” he said.

    "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade asked network contributor Guy Benson if the launch made DeSantis “look bad” and Benson noted the announcement did get DeSantis plenty of attention and a boost in fundraising, but said his campaign might reconsider looking back.

    “I think if they could do it all over again, they might reconsider the risky choice that they made or at least try and make sure that Twitter and that space was ready to handle that volume of attention and interest,” he said.

    The governor being delayed due to technical issues is “not the first step this campaign was looking for,” he noted.

    Kilmeade offered praise for the governor for being “really good unscripted,” praising his conversation with Gowdy following the Twitter Spaces launch.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.