Dianne Feinstein Sues Late Husband’s Estate
Feinstein alleged that the trustees of the estate have committed elder financial abuse by allegedly not paying her from the trust
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has filed a lawsuit against the trustees of her deceased husband's estate, claiming, among other things, that they have engaged in financial elder abuse.
The lawsuit was filed on August 8 by Feinstein’s daughter, Katherine, who was given power of attorney by her 90-year-old mother.
Feinstein has had some health scares recently and was rushed to the hospital last Tuesday after falling in her home. Feinstein was absent from the Senate for several months earlier this year due to illness. Her claim that she had not been gone upon returning prompted concerns about her mental fitness.
Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, passed away in February 2022, and his estate has been the subject of several lawsuits by Feinstein, who has sued the estate trustees several times, claiming they are committing financial impropriety.
In the latest suit, Feinstein claims that the trustees are withholding funds that she is owed from the trust her husband set up. In an earlier suit, the trustees stated delayed payments were due to a lack of liquidity in the estate, but that Feinstein had received $125,000 a quarter from the estate. They claimed that a further $5 million that was supposed to fund the Feinstein’s trust had to await the resolution of an estate tax liability issue.
Feinstein's most recent lawsuit also alleges that the trustees have wrongly paid Blum's daughters from an earlier marriage ahead of Feinstein. In addition to the payments she claims she is owed, Feinstein’s lawsuit demands the removal of the current trustees.
