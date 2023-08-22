DHS Secretary Mayorkas Subpoenaed by House GOP

House Republicans on Monday subpoenaed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for information on a program that permits citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the U.S. temporarily, according to a new report from The Hill.

The program permits 30,000 citizens from each of the four countries to enter the U.S. each month.

The House Homeland Security Committee requested a group of documents on the program in April, which Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., claims “remain unsatisfied and are now 102 days delinquent.”

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said it has cooperated with the committee and will continue to do so.

“DHS has provided substantial materials in response to the Homeland Security Committee’s request," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. "The Department also communicated to the Committee that we will provide additional data as it becomes available. Instead of working with us, they have unnecessarily escalated to a subpoena."