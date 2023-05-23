DHS Announces First Body-Worn Camera Policies for All Agencies

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday the first policy for body-worn cameras that will be adopted by all of its agencies.
The document signed by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas on Monday gave DHS agencies 180 days to comply with or exceed the standards in place — which include carrying and maintaining body-worn cameras, or BWCs, and storing all the data.
The new policy also requires personnel to be trained in how to use this equipment, with specifics on when using BWCs is mandatory.
They should be used for "law enforcement interaction with the public in response to emergency calls, pre-planned arrests, or during execution of a search or seizure warrant or order," according to the statement.
Mayorkas praised the technology as a way to bring back trust in law enforcement.
"Requiring the use of body-worn cameras [...] is another important step DHS is making to bring our law enforcement workforce to the forefront of innovation, and to further build public trust and confidence in the thousands of dedicated and professional law enforcement officers at DHS,” he said.
The new policy will not apply to White House agents, according to an anonymous source to ABC News.
