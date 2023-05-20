Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease Docs

In the entire state of West Virginia, Judith Feinberg reckons there are maybe two dozen specialized infectious disease physicians. “That’s not very many doctors for a state that’s really quite overwhelmed with serious infections that require significant expertise,” said Feinberg, herself an infectious disease physician at West Virginia University.

Along with covid, influenza and other infectious diseases that fill hospitals across the country, West Virginia is grappling with infections tied to the opioid epidemic. Between 2014 and 2018, the state saw a 681 percent increase in infective endocarditis — a potentially deadly heart condition associated with drug use that requires specialized care.

Such infections happen across West Virginia, which is home to nearly 1.8 million people, “but since there’s limited expertise and capability, our hospital sees maybe 80 percent of all the cases in the state,” said Feinberg. “They come in by helicopter because there’s nowhere local.” In high stakes situations, a helicopter ride can be the difference between life and death.

But it’s not just West Virginia: About 80 percent of U.S. counties don’t have any infectious-disease doctors. The effects are wide-ranging. Doctors in other specialties, from oncologists to transplant specialists, lean on infectious disease physicians for help with tough cases, and many studies show such consultations can save lives. And hospitals often rely on infectious-disease doctors to oversee infection-prevention practices and to help ensure antibiotics are prescribed correctly to slow the emergence of drug-resistant pathogens. Another covid surge, or a new pandemic, could exacerbate all these problems.

“It’s been a longstanding issue and it’s getting worse,” said Carlos del Rio, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Last fall, 44 percent of infectious disease training positions went unfilled, continuing a two decade lull in young doctors entering the field. Right now, the U.S. is short about 400 infectious disease physicians. By 2035, the gap could grow to over 1,000 according to federal projections. While loan forgiveness and immigration policies that might help are under discussion, many experts suggest there aren’t easy fixes for reversing this trend. That could make Americans sicker in the long run.

“If we don’t have enough infectious disease docs, it’s going to be problematic,” said Caline Mattar, an infectious disease physician at Washington University in St. Louis. When capacity gets stretched at her hospital, so does her ability to care for patients, especially ones who come from as far as seven hours away. “At the system level, it truly means that sometimes we just don’t have the capacity to care for folks within the hospital.”

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Training more to earn less

Infectious disease physicians are among the lowest-paid specialists in medicine, even though they treat some of the most complicated cases. Despite needing at least five years of additional training after medical school, they earn an average of $260,000 per year, about $100,000 less than the combined average of all specialties.

Pay is so low because the U.S. healthcare system incentivizes procedures over thinking, and infectious disease physicians spend most of their time thinking. “I can spend an hour reviewing a complicated case, and that will generate less compensation than a cardiologist spending three minutes reading an EKG,” said Joseph Sassine, an infectious disease physician at the University of Oklahoma.

One report suggests that Medicare reimburses medical procedures 3- to 5-fold more than cognitive care. And infectious disease doctors often aren’t compensated for work like spearheading hospital-wide infection control measures and ensuring safe antibiotic use, even though these functions can save hospitals money in the long run.

For medical students with hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, the math of going into infectious diseases often just doesn’t add up. “For some it doesn’t make sense to go through several years of low-paid training to end up making less than what a hospitalist does” – since the latter field, which involves coordinating care of admitted patients, requires less training, said Sassine.

Long hours and increased harassment

The work itself, while intellectually stimulating to many infectious disease physicians, can be taxing. Long hours taking calls and consulting on patient care are the norm, experts said. “The cases are so tough, there’s basically no such thing as a simple infectious disease consult,” said Marwan Azar, an ID physician at Yale School of Medicine. “It’s not a chill specialty.” These doctors also have the highest paperwork burden of any specialty, according to a 2021 Medscape survey, adding further stress.

Infectious disease training programs saw a slight uptick early in the pandemic (a phenomenon dubbed the Fauci effect). But that bump proved short-lived as polarization around covid increased. “Many don’t want to go into infectious diseases because of how science was politicized during the pandemic, and the violence and harassment directed toward people speaking out for public health,” Mattar told me.

Policy solutions

Loan forgiveness programs could make the specialty more attractive to young doctors. In December, Congress authorized a pilot program that would offer up to $50,000 a year for up to three years to people who work in infectious diseases or emergency response in federal health clinics, tribal facilities or in underserved areas. But the program has yet to be funded, and prospects that it will be are dim given House Republicans’ push to cut health spending.

The federal government could also make it easier for foreign infectious disease physicians to practice in the U.S. by increasing the number of visas available and easing licensing requirements, especially for those who go to underserved areas. But increasing immigration is a hard sell politically.

In the meantime, Infectious disease training programs are trying to attract applicants by exposing medical students to the specialty earlier, expanding recruitment efforts and creating mentorship programs.