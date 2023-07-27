Despite Indictments, Trump Remains the 2024 Frontrunner

Former President Donald Trump has grown his lead in the polls despite two indictments and potentially more on the way.

Recent surveys have shown Trump’s chief rival for the nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, faltering in the polls amid a campaign reboot and a staff layoff. Meanwhile, venture capitalist Vivek Ramaswamy, a political neophyte embracing a “go everywhere” approach to campaigning, now regularly places third in most surveys of the GOP field, beating out more established politicians.

Despite near-constant chaos and potential legal jeopardy, the latest Messenger/Harris poll conducted by HarrisX, found Trump leading President Joe Biden 46%-42%, while 12% were undecided. The online survey, taken July 21-24 among 922 registered voters, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2%.

And the most recent poll of the national Republican primary conducted by YouGov/The Economist found Trump at 53%, followed by DeSantis at 18% and Ramaswamy at 5%. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott were each at 3%.

Former President Donald Trump briefly dances after he spoke at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

YouGov’s results are largely in line with the RealClearPolitics polling average. DeSantis was at his highest point in the polls shortly after the 2022 midterm elections. While DeSantis led a red wave in Florida, Republicans across the country fared worse than expected, especially Trump’s hand-picked candidates.

But after Trump has been indicted twice—with more legal troubles on the horizon—it appears his grasp of the Republican Party has only tightened.

A poll of the national Republican primary conducted by Monmouth University found 54% backed Trump, 22% backed DeSantis, and 5% backed Ramaswamy.

The Monmouth poll, taken July 12 through 19 among 681 Republican voters, found that roughly half of Republicans identify themselves as a supporters of the “MAGA” movement. Thirty-one percent said they are “strong” supporters of the MAGA movement while 21% said they “somewhat” support it. Meanwhile, 39% of GOP voters said they do not support the MAGA movement. Trump earns support from nearly 8 of 10 voters who are strong MAGA supporters, while those who do not support the movement backed DeSantis, 47%-39%.

Perhaps most concerning for the DeSantis campaign from the Monmouth poll is that 45% of GOP voters said they believe Trump is “definitely” the strongest candidate to challenge Biden, while only 18% say another candidate has a better chance.

“DeSantis has not made any headway. The arguments that he’d be a stronger candidate and a

more effective president than Trump have both fallen flat,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

While national primary polling has a pretty solid track record of telling us who will be the eventual nominee, there is no national primary and early voting states hold an outsized influence. And two recent polls show Trump is still far ahead of his competitors in Iowa.

A poll conducted July 23-24 by National Research Inc. for American Greatness, a conservative website, found Trump at 42%, DeSantis at 15%, and Scott at 9%. Among voters who had both a favorable view of Trump and DeSantis, Trump won those voters, 54%-17%.

Fox Business also conducted a poll of Iowa caucus-goers from July 15-19, and Trump led with 46%. DeSantis was at 16% support while Scott was in third with 11%. Trump earned 57% support from those without a college degree and 33% from those with a college degree. DeSantis had 20% support among GOP college graduates followed by Scott at 13%. Forty-five percent said that Trump is the strongest candidate to defeat Biden in November.

In the same time period, Fox also conducted a poll of the South Carolina GOP primary. Trump led with 48% support, followed by Haley at 14%, Scott at 13%, and Scott at 10%. Fifty-one percent of voters said they believed that Trump is most likely to defeat Biden.

The Monmouth poll found that only 1 in 4 Republicans showed any concern that Trump’s various indictments will hurt his chances of taking back the White House. Forty-seven percent of respondents said they are “not at all” concerned about the charges against Trump.

“Trump has successfully pushed a politics of grievance where the system is out to get you. In that light, the criminal charges seem to make him an even stronger advocate in the eyes of many Republicans,” said Murray.