DeSantis Warns Biden Administration Could ‘End Up Fighting a War Against China’
The candidate also said he believes the US is strong enough to stop China from invading Taiwan
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday expressed concern over how the Biden administration has been handling relations with China, even mentioning a possible war.
"With Biden's weakness, he’s putting us down a path where we will eventually —probably — end up fighting a war against China in the future and probably losing that war," DeSantis told the Messenger. "So we cannot let that happen."
While campaigning in Iowa, the GOP candidate said the U.S. is strong enough economically and militarily to stop China from invading Taiwan because "they respect strength."
"They respect power," DeSantis said. "That's all the language they talk now."
- Ron DeSantis Sues Biden Administration for Acting ‘Unconstitutionally’ Against Florida’s Higher Education System
- Barbie and Biden Fight the Culture War
- Could DeSantis v. Kennedy End America’s Polarization and Restore Political Sanity?
- The Biden administration is furious at Saudi Arabia: What it means for gas prices and the war in Ukraine
- Could the U.S. and China actually go to war over Taiwan? Imagining the unimaginable.
He proceeded to say his approach as president would be "rooted in President Reagan's wisdom."
Earlier in May, DeSantis signed a number of bills that limit Florida's commercial relations with China.
The legislation was made "to limit Chinese purchases of agriculture land and land near military bases and critical infrastructure, to protect digital data from Chinese spies, and to root out Chinese influence in Florida’s education system," according to his statement at the time.
In July, he also mentioned revoking China's trade status if he takes office in 2024.
The Messenger's Marc Caputo contributed to reporting.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics