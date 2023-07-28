DeSantis Warns Biden Administration Could ‘End Up Fighting a War Against China’ - The Messenger
DeSantis Warns Biden Administration Could ‘End Up Fighting a War Against China’

The candidate also said he believes the US is strong enough to stop China from invading Taiwan

Mariana Labbate
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday expressed concern over how the Biden administration has been handling relations with China, even mentioning a possible war.

"With Biden's weakness, he’s putting us down a path where we will eventually —probably — end up fighting a war against China in the future and probably losing that war," DeSantis told the Messenger. "So we cannot let that happen."

While campaigning in Iowa, the GOP candidate said the U.S. is strong enough economically and militarily to stop China from invading Taiwan because "they respect strength."

"They respect power," DeSantis said. "That's all the language they talk now."

Ron DeSantis
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on July 15, 2023 in Ankeny, Iowa.Scott Olson/Getty Images

He proceeded to say his approach as president would be "rooted in President Reagan's wisdom."

Earlier in May, DeSantis signed a number of bills that limit Florida's commercial relations with China.

The legislation was made "to limit Chinese purchases of agriculture land and land near military bases and critical infrastructure, to protect digital data from Chinese spies, and to root out Chinese influence in Florida’s education system," according to his statement at the time.

In July, he also mentioned revoking China's trade status if he takes office in 2024.

The Messenger's Marc Caputo contributed to reporting.

