DeSantis Walks Back Suggestion of RFK Jr. as CDC, FDA Director

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis backtracked Friday on his recent comment that he would consider appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist, to lead the Food and Drug Administration or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DeSantis clarified that he was asked by Clay Travis of the conservative media outlet Outkick whether Kennedy, who is running for the Democratic nomination, would be an option for his presidential running mate, should DeSantis receive the Republican nomination in 2024.

"I was asked about appointing him to be VP and I said 'he's a liberal.' So I wouldn't do that," DeSantis told reporters while campaigning in Iowa on Friday.

The Florida Republican continued said he agrees with Kennedy's stances on then-CDC Director Anthony Fauci and his approach lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. DeSantis told the Messenger "lockdowns were a disaster for this country."

"So I think that that was a huge blunder," DeSantis said. I think it's hurt this country. And I want to work with people across the political spectrum so that it never happens again."

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on July 15, 2023 in Ankeny, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

He continued: "But that's different than people saying, ‘oh, appoint him [Kennedy] to the CDC director.’ No, I'm going to have …a PhD in that position, of course."

DeSantis says he wants to appoint people who will bring a "reckoning" to the handling of the pandemic because he doesn't want anyone to "do that," referring to lockdown, again.

"America did not handle it right. If it weren't for states like Florida pushing back, it would have been a lot worse," DeSantis told the Messenger. "So I want Democrats who have been willing to acknowledge the mistakes, to be willing to speak out against that. But that's not the same as appointing to a position."

