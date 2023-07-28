DeSantis Walks Back Suggestion of RFK Jr. as CDC, FDA Director
DeSantis says he wants to appoint people who will bring a 'reckoning' to the handling of the pandemic
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis backtracked Friday on his recent comment that he would consider appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist, to lead the Food and Drug Administration or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
DeSantis clarified that he was asked by Clay Travis of the conservative media outlet Outkick whether Kennedy, who is running for the Democratic nomination, would be an option for his presidential running mate, should DeSantis receive the Republican nomination in 2024.
"I was asked about appointing him to be VP and I said 'he's a liberal.' So I wouldn't do that," DeSantis told reporters while campaigning in Iowa on Friday.
The Florida Republican continued said he agrees with Kennedy's stances on then-CDC Director Anthony Fauci and his approach lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. DeSantis told the Messenger "lockdowns were a disaster for this country."
- DeSantis Floats Appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to FDA or CDC
- NewsNation Announces First RFK Jr. Town Hall
- Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Appears Ready To Back RFK Jr. and His Anti-Vax Views
- Democratic Frustration Grows as Right-Wing Figures Push RFK Jr.
- RFK Jr. Gets Slapped Down, But Rep. Jayapal Gets a Hug
"So I think that that was a huge blunder," DeSantis said. I think it's hurt this country. And I want to work with people across the political spectrum so that it never happens again."
He continued: "But that's different than people saying, ‘oh, appoint him [Kennedy] to the CDC director.’ No, I'm going to have …a PhD in that position, of course."
DeSantis says he wants to appoint people who will bring a "reckoning" to the handling of the pandemic because he doesn't want anyone to "do that," referring to lockdown, again.
"America did not handle it right. If it weren't for states like Florida pushing back, it would have been a lot worse," DeSantis told the Messenger. "So I want Democrats who have been willing to acknowledge the mistakes, to be willing to speak out against that. But that's not the same as appointing to a position."
The Messenger's Marc Caputo contributed to reporting.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics