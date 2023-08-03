DeSantis Vows to Take on ‘Deep State’: ‘Start Slitting Throats on Day One’

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is promising to "start slitting throats on day one" in his battle against "federal bureaucrats" if he's elected president.

At a Sunday event in New Hampshire, DeSantis promised to target the "deep state" in Washington, D.C., as he tries to climb in the polls and as he's seen his support take a hit.

"We’re going to have all of these deep state people, you know, we are going to start slitting throats on day one," he said, according to comments captured by New Hampshire Public Radio.

At the event, DeSantis vowed he would enact more restrictions and control at the southern border and also railed against "woke," a common theme in his 2024 campaign and his governorship.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"We're going to ensure the woke agenda ends up in the dustbin of history," he said.

Cutting throats is imagery DeSantis has used before to describe his policies of cutting spending and shrinking federal agencies.

In a Real America's Voice interview, DeSantis said you "may need to slit some throats" when discussing how he would choose leadership for the Department of Defense. He argued hiring recently retired officers can lead to "prior relationships" that could "cloud" their judgements.

"They may have to slit some throats," he said. "And it’s a lot harder to do that if these are people that you’ve trained with in the past or that you know."