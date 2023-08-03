DeSantis Vows to Take on ‘Deep State’: ‘Start Slitting Throats on Day One’
The Florida governor re-upped the odd terminology as he also vowed to throw 'woke' in the 'dustbin of history'
GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is promising to "start slitting throats on day one" in his battle against "federal bureaucrats" if he's elected president.
At a Sunday event in New Hampshire, DeSantis promised to target the "deep state" in Washington, D.C., as he tries to climb in the polls and as he's seen his support take a hit.
"We’re going to have all of these deep state people, you know, we are going to start slitting throats on day one," he said, according to comments captured by New Hampshire Public Radio.
At the event, DeSantis vowed he would enact more restrictions and control at the southern border and also railed against "woke," a common theme in his 2024 campaign and his governorship.
- Federal Employee Union Chief Blasts DeSantis ‘Slitting Throats’ Comment as ‘Disqualifying’
- DeSantis Tries Retail Politics in New Hampshire, But Trump Is Still Dominating in Polls
- Four New Hampshire Republicans Who Backed Trump 19 Days Ago Now Back Ron DeSantis
- Top New Hampshire Strategist Joins DeSantis Super PAC, Won’t Wait on Sununu (Exclusive)
"We're going to ensure the woke agenda ends up in the dustbin of history," he said.
Cutting throats is imagery DeSantis has used before to describe his policies of cutting spending and shrinking federal agencies.
In a Real America's Voice interview, DeSantis said you "may need to slit some throats" when discussing how he would choose leadership for the Department of Defense. He argued hiring recently retired officers can lead to "prior relationships" that could "cloud" their judgements.
"They may have to slit some throats," he said. "And it’s a lot harder to do that if these are people that you’ve trained with in the past or that you know."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Klobuchar Blasts Musk, Zuckerberg Over Proposed Fight: ‘Whatever’Politics
- Trump Counterclaim Dismissed: E. Jean Carroll Rape Allegations Were ‘Substantially True,’ Judge SaysPolitics
- Pelosi: Trump Indictments ‘Beautiful and Intricate’Politics
- Vocal Trump Critic Justin Amash Defends Him Against Latest Indictment: ‘I Feel Compelled to Speak Out’Politics
- Trump Signed Documents Acknowledging Conditions of Release, Includes ‘Tampering, Retaliation, or Intimidation’Politics
- Trump Documents Case: Judge Denies Request for Secrecy Over Attorney ConflictsPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Accuses Jack Smith of ‘Trying to Be Bit of a Victim’ with Protective Order RequestPolitics
- Trump Says Protective Order Would ‘Impinge Upon My Right to FREE SPEECH’Politics
- NBC Interviewer Pushes Back on DeSantis Claim Democrats Support ‘Infanticide,’ Calling It A ‘Misrepresentation’Politics
- Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas Hospitalized After Accident on RanchPolitics
- Government Power, Climate Change See Largest Change in Partisan Divides Among Americans: PollPolitics
- Group Files Final Signatures to Get Marijuana on Ohio BallotPolitics